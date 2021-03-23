Broadcloth offering a seat at the table

When Broadcloth Restaurant opens its doors Friday in The Wool Factory, diners will notice executive chef Tucker Yoder’s fresh takes on produce and herbs from local farms, but his ideas won’t stop there. Fans of umami flavors will have an extra reason to be pleased that there’s a brewery nearby.
Marmite lovers will want to keep an eye on the menu for Yoder’s take on the creamy, yeasty spread, because he uses stout from Selvedge Brewing, which also can be found in The Wool Factory at 1837 Broadway St., in the Historic Woolen Mills building.
“We cook it down with vegetables for a really thick paste,” said Yoder, who likes to serve it with a Timber Creek ribeye. “It’s got a ton of umami flavors when you mix it with a rich, juicy steak. That’s the fun part — making it all work together and making it cohesive.”
Having a palette of different flavors and personalities of beers to draw from opens plenty of tasty possibilities.
“We’re toying with a braised duck leg pasta,” Yoder said. “We’ve made a couple of vinegars out of the IPAs. It’s one less thing we have to buy.”
Broadcloth is opening at a time when seating for its elegant dining approach is limited by pandemic gathering guidelines. Reservations, which are required, accommodate a maximum of four diners per party.
“At the moment, we’re trying to keep everyone as spaced out as possible,” he said.
The restaurant’s environment offers décor touches that bring to mind the comforts of home, with cookbooks on shelves and knickknacks in view.
“I want you to feel as if you’re coming over to a friend’s home,” the chef said.
Yoder is known for his devotion to fresh, locally grown vegetables and herbs in season, and his Broadcloth menus reflect it. Diners who’ve been anxious for spring to arrive will find that Yoder’s feeling it, too.
“I want it to be spring so bad,” he said with a chuckle. “We’re still root vegetables — beets, carrots, radishes.” He said he can’t wait for spring’s smaller, juicier radishes.
“I’m a huge fan of radishes in butter,” he said.
A recent favorite is sunchokes, which have grown so enthusiastically over the past three years that they’ve taken over the test-crop plots of a friend Yoder relies on to help him try out new potential menu offerings.
“I love some sunchokes. We’re serving them over at the brewery,” he said.
In addition to his four-course and six-course meals, Yoder is offering a chef’s tasting menu that rewards visitors who are open to a bit of an adventure. When an enticing herb or vegetable arrives in too small an amount to satisfy a full menu option, it’s often the perfect size for the small bites the chef likes to include in his tasting array.
“When it’ll be something that we can’t get a lot of, we’ll put it on the tasting” menu, Yoder said. “That’s probably one of my favorite things — when someone calls and says, ‘I have a handful of this; can you use it?’ I’m always willing to give it a try.”
If you choose the tasting menu, “you’ll get a bunch of snacks in the beginning to get you settled in,” he said. “There will be things on the tasting menu that won’t be on the printed menu.” Expect as many as 10 different tastes as part of a “night-to-night, table-to-table change” for variety.
The menu from the Valentine’s Day preview weekend offers a glimpse into Yoder’s seasonal fare.
Openers included poached oysters with charred leeks, salsify and caviar butter; chicken liver mousse with malt vinegar gellée, crackers and herb salad; winter greens and vegetable salad with spiced pumpkin seeds, feta cream and pomegranate molasses; and cured steelhead with radishes, crème fraiche and sprouted lentils.
For entrées, there were seared king oyster mushroom with black truffle farro risotto and sautéed Swiss chard; braised monkfish with bean ragout, root vegetables, ricotta gnocchi and herb gremolata; dry-aged beef ribeye, slow-roasted carrots and Carolina Gold rice grits; and roasted squab breast, confit leg, caramelized parsnip puree and dirty quinoa. (The ribeye came with Yoder’s yeasty stout spread.)
Choices to finish the meal included a Round Bale cheese plate with a red wine-poached pear, a chocolate caramel tart with bay leaf ice cream and candied kumquats, tarte tatin with cinnamon ice cream and mignardises.
Yoder’s four-course menu is $60 per person, and the six-course choice is $90 per person. The tasting menu is $135.
Go to thewoolfactory.com to learn more about the restaurant and make reservations.