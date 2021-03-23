Broadcloth offering a seat at the table

“At the moment, we’re trying to keep everyone as spaced out as possible,” he said.

The restaurant’s environment offers décor touches that bring to mind the comforts of home, with cookbooks on shelves and knickknacks in view.

“I want you to feel as if you’re coming over to a friend’s home,” the chef said.

Yoder is known for his devotion to fresh, locally grown vegetables and herbs in season, and his Broadcloth menus reflect it. Diners who’ve been anxious for spring to arrive will find that Yoder’s feeling it, too.

“I want it to be spring so bad,” he said with a chuckle. “We’re still root vegetables — beets, carrots, radishes.” He said he can’t wait for spring’s smaller, juicier radishes.

“I’m a huge fan of radishes in butter,” he said.

A recent favorite is sunchokes, which have grown so enthusiastically over the past three years that they’ve taken over the test-crop plots of a friend Yoder relies on to help him try out new potential menu offerings.

“I love some sunchokes. We’re serving them over at the brewery,” he said.