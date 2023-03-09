Basketball fans can have breakfast with University of Virginia basketball legend Ralph Sampson, fill out their March Madness brackets and hear some stories about NCAA Tournament glory at 8 a.m. Monday at Ralph Sampson's American Taproom.

There will be breakfast question-and-answer time and an opportunity to fill out your tournament bracket.

Reserve your seat for $10, which will be applied to your final tab. And, yes, there will be coffee. The restaurant is in Barracks Road Shopping Center at 973 Emmet St., , near John Paul Jones Arena, the home of the Cavaliers. Learn more at americantaproom.com.

Speaking of March Madness, once bracket matchups begin, matchbox at 2055 Bond St. will offer all-day social hour specials whenever there is a game.

There will be $6 drafts, $8 wines and $9 cocktails; menu items include hot artichoke and spinach dip for $6, six potstickers for $7, a jumbo pretzel for $7, two mini-burgers with fries for $8 and arancini for $8. The full social hour menu can be found at static1.squarespace.com. For details, go to matchboxrestaurants.com or call (434) 284-8874.