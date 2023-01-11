 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bad Luck Ramen Bar brings good fortune to fans of an iconic bowl

Bad Luck Ramen Bar

The ramen at Bad Luck Ramen Bar, a newly relaunched restaurant at North American Sake Company, begins with a slowly simmered bone broth and builds flavors with marinated pork, smoked tofu, button mushrooms and other elements.

 Courtesy of

Andrew Centofante

If your only experience with ramen involves the familiar economical bricks of quickly prepared noodle soup so popular with students, a newly relaunched local restaurant is ready to change your expectations.

Friday is the grand opening day for Bad Luck Ramen Bar at Charlottesville’s North American Sake Company. The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sunday, and diners will be able to savor the difference that extra time and care can bring.

“It’s the broth,” said Andrew Centofante, founder and head brewer of North American Sake Company. “It’s the really rich bone broth. We make all our broth for our ramen. Our bone broths take 18 to 24 hours to make.”

Choosing high-quality ramen noodles for that broth is important, as is selecting appetizing toppings, such as marinated and seared pork belly, button mushrooms and hand-cut corn, Centofante said.

“Ramen is sort of a conundrum,” he said. “It’s a soup, but it’s a whole meal. All these pieces that are wonderful on their own are great together.”

Rice bowls, dumplings and other choices await. A full bar with cocktails and Japanese whiskey selections rounds out the experience — and if you’d like to have sake with your meal, you’re in the right place.

North American Sake Brewery is Virginia’s only sake brewery and one of only a few in the nation. Centofante learned sake-brewing techniques in Japan after falling in love with the beverage during his travels there, and now he enjoys serving not only more traditional selections, but also sake slushies and seltzers.

Opening on Friday the 13th is a fond reference to the way the restaurant got its name. Centofante was visiting a Buddhist temple in Tokyo in 2011 and received a spectacularly bad fortune. Although the unsettling predictions for his future rattled Centofante, he was cheered by the sight of an inspirational saying on display at the temple: “Whether good or bad fortune, you should tenaciously do your best. You can carve out your own luck.”

Inspired to dig in and create satisfying sake and ramen, he decided to pour energy and attention to detail into his efforts and strive for the best luck possible.

“Our place has always been about exploration,” Centofante said. “This is another layer of exploration.”

