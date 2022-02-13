Ask the Expert: How do doctors work to identify congenital heart defects?

How do doctors work to identify congenital heart defects before a baby is born?

Congenital heart defects (CHD) are among the most common types of birth defects, with an estimated rate of about 1 in 100 newborns. The most common types of CHD include holes in the heart, abnormalities of the heart valves, or problems with the blood vessels that leave the heart. Most CHD does not require special medications or heart surgery; our primary goal in diagnosing CHD before birth is to identify babies who may become sick from their heart disease if it is left untreated.

Most commonly, the first prenatal cardiac evaluation takes place between 18 and 26 weeks of pregnancy. There are several reasons why a prenatal ultrasound specific to the baby’s heart (an echocardiogram) may be recommended. The most common reasons include:

■ Abnormal obstetric ultrasound

■ Family history of congenital heart disease, specifically in parent or sibling of the baby

■ Maternal health conditions, like an autoimmune disease or diabetes

■ Use of assisted reproduction technology, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF)

Fetal cardiologists work closely with obstetricians and maternal-fetal-medicine physicians (also called high-risk obstetricians) to diagnose heart defects prior to birth in order to plan for the most appropriate delivery location and care following birth.

Depending on the type of CHD, parents will have multiple meetings with their cardiologist before their baby is born. These visits enable the care team to provide a thorough description of the heart problem and a discussion of the plan, including any heart surgery that may be required. Multiple heart ultrasounds are often necessary to identify changes in heart function, as well as to clear up any questions about the heart structure that may impact the expected management plan. Families also may meet with members of the social work team, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team, and any other specialists that may be involved in the baby’s care.

Because of the changes in the circulatory system that take place after birth and the limitations of prenatal ultrasound, there are some heart defects that cannot be identified prior to babies being born. Screening for critical congenital heart disease using oxygen monitoring after birth is part of mandatory newborn screening practice in the U.S. Cardiologists also rely heavily on our partners in newborn medicine and pediatrics to identify undiagnosed CHD and refer children for evaluation.

For more information about UVa Children’s Fetal Heart Program, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-heart-center/fetal-heart-program.

Dr. Shelby White is a pediatric cardiologist and director of the Fetal Cardiology Program at UVa Children’s.