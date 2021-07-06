Aioli: Dip for dinner, the French way

The other week, I hosted my first dinner party in more than a year. It was glorious.

We were all fully vaccinated, but still spent most of our time outdoors, where the weather was surprisingly agreeable. I played Marvin Gaye and Little Dragon and Britney, plus a little Bad Bunny while I riffed on a dish I learned about when I was studying pastry in the South of France so many years ago: Le Grand Aioli.

“It’s less of a recipe, per se, than a mood,” said Rebekah Peppler, author of “A Table: Recipes for Cooking + Eating the French Way,” which includes a formula for creating your own take on the Provençal classic. It’s just the thing for summer entertaining: fun, easy and entirely adaptable.

As the name of the dish suggests, it stars aioli, that garlicky, lemony dressing that’s good on so many things. Center a small bowl of it on a plate or platter and then nestle a garland of vegetables and proteins all around, ready for dipping. (Still want to keep your distance? Make individual plates, with a generous dollop of aioli and a variety of vegetables on each one.)