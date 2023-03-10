Ace Biscuit & Barbecue will be closing its doors on Monday after 11 years in operation, according to a social media post.

The restaurant in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"This decision didn't come easy, but is absolutely necessary for our overall well-being,” the post reads. “We are broken-hearted, but also excited for what is to come. It has been a wild ride and we are happy you were a part of it."

No specific reason for the closing was listed.

"Things just aren't what they used to be and it's time for us to move on to the next chapter in our lives. We've laughed, loved, and lost a lot these past 11 years. Thank you for the memories, smiles, and genuinely good times."

Reached for comment on Friday, staff told The Daily Progress to call back later. Tried later, phone calls went unanswered and emails bounced back.

The restaurant at 600 Concord Ave., operated by chef-owner Brian Ashworth, has been serving up comfort food since 2012. Its menu includes a selection of pulled pork, fried chicken and waffles, vegetarian-friendly side dishes and a build-your-own-biscuit option.

Ace will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, according to its Friday announcement. Guests are welcome to dine, buy T-shirts and reminisce.