Defense in Duggar trial starts presenting its case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Defense attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have begun presenting their case to a federal jury with testimony from a computer analyst who said it’s possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely.

The testimony from forensic computer analyst Michele Bush came hours after a Duggar family friend testified under questioning from prosecutors that Duggar admitted in 2003 to molesting four young girls, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. His federal trial began last week in northwest Arkansas.

The prosecution rested its case Monday, and Duggar’s attorneys began calling witnesses shortly thereafter.

Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the computer at Duggar’s workplace, noting that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or laptop.