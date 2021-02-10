Dance bubbles offer new opportunities for creativity in the pandemic

“I worked the whole time. I never slept. I was so excited to be back in the studio,” said choreographer Ephrat Asherie, looking back on two weeks of bubbling with members of her company, whose style is rooted in Black and Latinx vernacular dance forms. The bubble, Asherie said, was a chance not so much to recharge her battery but “to make sure there was still a battery.”

Works & Process Producer Caroline Cronson and General Manager Duke Dang began conceptualizing the bubbles in the early months of the pandemic, seeking to support artists who were being walloped by what Cronson calls “a cyclone of nothing.” They were inspired by the protective measures that actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry had announced for his Atlanta studio, and they sought advice from Robert Klitzman, a bioethics expert at Columbia University.

“Bubbles are common now,” Dang said. “But in June, we didn’t know if it was appropriate.”

To develop protocols, Cronson and Dang sought out ballet-dancer-turned-physician Wendy Ziecheck. A Washington-area native, Ziecheck went into medicine after incurring a serious knee injury and noticing an empathy deficit in some of her doctors. “I felt that I could do a better job,” she recalled.