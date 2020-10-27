CVL Local CD Reviews for Oct. 28

Vega leans heavily on "Beauty & Crime," with five songs coming from that remarkable 2007 album, which isn't surprising as it's her most directly New York-centric release, as well as her groundbreaking, self-titled 1985 debut (four songs) and its smash follow-up, "Solitude Standing" (three).

There's also a cover of Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side," which gets a very personal introduction as Vega recounts the first time she saw him perform, at Columbia University, and how it affected her own budding career.

You can abandon the album with a smile after "Tom's Diner," but it's worth staying for the encores. After "Anniversary" (about the city after 9/11) and "Tombstone," Vega makes a comment about "not wanting to leave you too sad" and proceeds to close with the slinky "Thin Man," some "exit music" about the Grim Reaper. Music and comedy all one.

It's also a joy to hear Vega as a tour guide, with her rigor about NYC locations, noting, for example, that "Tom's Diner" is not set in Brooklyn, as many believe, but on 112th and Broadway.

With its outstanding performances, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories" also serves as an excellent Vega primer, an artist who still merits being on your radar no matter what your hometown may be.

