CVL Local CD Reviews for Nov. 4

The War and Treaty, "Hearts Town" (Rounder)
It says something about an act when much of its work would fit neatly onto just about any music playlist. That's certainly true of The War and Treaty, the category-defying married duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter.
On its second full-length album, "Hearts Town," the colossally talented pair continue its commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world. Named last year as the Americana Music Association's emerging act of the year, the duo has won critical acclaim that has only made it more confident, sure-footed and, if possible, less bound by category.
And none of the acclaim has made the duo any less adventurous.
The sound starts in Southern soul and gospel, but leaving it there feels too confining. Country influences are evident as well, and the sound is rangy enough to incorporate a blazing guitar solo by Americana rocker Jason Isbell on "Beautiful," a song about the loss of Blount-Trotter's mother.
Comparisons are risky here, but you can hear the kind of label-defying versatility found in classic Staples Singers songs and the contemporary work of John Legend.
The duo's power emanates from the interchangeable lead singing of two people with glorious voices, elegant when offered up together or apart. The crescendo peaks on the closer, "Take Me In," a towering work of passionate, fearless pleading for a sense of belonging — and so, in a sense, an anthem for our times.
The album's name is derived from an affectionate nickname for the couple's fan base, a devoted and diverse community they say is built on the belief that racism can be erased and empathy encouraged in everyone — a place where "everything broken can be fixed."
That's a tall order these days, but "Hearts Town" is a pretty good place to start looking for it.
SCOTT STROUD, Associated Press
Fleet Foxes, "Shore" (ANTI-)
One might have predicted a somber release for Fleet Foxes in the year of a pandemic. After all, its last album, "Crack-Up," was darker in tone, touching everything from police brutality and internal turmoil to disbelief following the 2016 presidential election.
But the autumn equinox release "Shore" punctuates a different reality — hope. The dissonance of 2017's "Crack-Up" is replaced with the reassurance that this is another season that will pass like the seasons before it.
The 15-track "Shore" sees lead singer and principal songwriter Robin Pecknold combine some of the more experimental elements of "Crack-Up" and marry them to the brightness found on preceding albums. There are lush soundscapes, fluttery brass cacophonies and subdividing rhythms.
Fleet Foxes offers solace in a year otherwise marked by turbulence. Even the recording process managed to break down a barrier of isolation. Pecknold, wanting fluidity and a swell of voices to accompany his melody on "Can I Believe You," reached out to fans on Instagram to gather the vocals. The track features hundreds of voices who answered his call.
The idea that both hope and pain, past and future can coexist is displayed in "Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman." Like the two different time signatures counted out in the beginning (one of which is sampled from Brian Wilson's "Don't Talk"), the ideas, while seemingly misaligned, fall into accordance as sounds layer. "One and the same/The drought and the rain to me," sings Pecknold.
On "Sunblind," Pecknold pays homage to past musicians ("Every gift lifted far before its will") with references to albums like Silver Jews' "American Water" and Elliott Smith's "Either/Or." Again, there is an acknowledgment of the past, but in a way that throws into sharp relief the potential that lies ahead and the legacy that is carried into the future. "I'm loud and alive/Singing you all night."
RAGAN CLARK, Associated Press
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, "100 Years of Blues" (Alligator Records)
Two Southern boys who both hit the big time in 1960s Chicago — Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite — have more than a century of blues experience between them.
Their first album together, "100 Years of Blues," plays on that longevity, but neither Oklahoma guitar ace Bishop nor Tennessee harmonica legend Musselwhite sounds ready for retirement just yet.
With mighty fine support from Bob Welsh on guitar and piano and album producer Kid Andersen on upright bass, the duo revs up one fabulous tune after another, trading licks and showing off an easy chemistry based on their common musical roots.
Opener "Birds of a Feather" celebrates the blues' power to join people in celebration and, like most of the songs, was written by one or both of the men.
Two exceptions are Leroy Carr's mournful and heartbroken "Midnight Hour Blues" and the desperate but dignified "Help Me," from Willie Dixon and Sonny Boy Williamson II.
"What the Hell?" despairs about the country's great divides — "Why can't we halfway get along?" — while "Old School" champions life without, among other things, social media or tattoos. It could be the album's motto, too.
The record ends with a new and improved version of the title track, a tune co-written by the duo and already recorded for the 2017 album "Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio."
Its deep groves and autobiographical lyrics, more narrated than sung, make it an enjoyable way to perform a resume: "We're mighty glad to be here/And actually we're lucky to be anywhere at all."
Bishop and Musselwhite, both past 75, still can show musicians a third their age not just a trick or two but also how to survive the blues with your talents intact.
PABLO GORONDI, Associated Press
