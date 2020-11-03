CVL Local CD Reviews for Nov. 4

The War and Treaty, "Hearts Town" (Rounder)

It says something about an act when much of its work would fit neatly onto just about any music playlist. That's certainly true of The War and Treaty, the category-defying married duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter.

On its second full-length album, "Hearts Town," the colossally talented pair continue its commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world. Named last year as the Americana Music Association's emerging act of the year, the duo has won critical acclaim that has only made it more confident, sure-footed and, if possible, less bound by category.

And none of the acclaim has made the duo any less adventurous.

The sound starts in Southern soul and gospel, but leaving it there feels too confining. Country influences are evident as well, and the sound is rangy enough to incorporate a blazing guitar solo by Americana rocker Jason Isbell on "Beautiful," a song about the loss of Blount-Trotter's mother.

Comparisons are risky here, but you can hear the kind of label-defying versatility found in classic Staples Singers songs and the contemporary work of John Legend.