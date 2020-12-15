CVL Local CD Reviews for Dec. 16

AC/DC, "Power Up" (Columbia)
A new AC/DC record may well be the only good thing to happen in 2020.
The legendary Aussie rockers are back with "Power Up," the latest in a long line of electricity-themed albums that not only talk about power but bristle and crackle with it.
It's been 40 years since AC/DC released arguably the best heavy metal album of all time with "Back In Black," but these guys still sound as good as they did back then.
For some, that's a bit of a problem: Decades of AC/DC albums have tended to sound like each other, and that's the case with at least part of "Power Up."
The opening track, "Realize," uses almost the same "ah-ah-ah-ah" chant that served as the foundation of 1990's "Thunderstruck." Another new track, "Witch's Spell," uses a similar-sounding guitar line.
"Rejection" uses the same four-chord pattern as 1979's "Shot Down In Flames." And "Shot In the Dark" bears more than a passing resemblance to 2008's "Rock 'N' Roll Train."
But it's all good. I can eat pizza five nights a week, with it tasting the same each night, and it's still awesome.
Not everything here has been heard before. "Kick You When You're Down" has a funky, catchy riff atop pounding drums, and "Demon Fire" is a fast-paced boogie with a riff that burns into your brain with just one listen.
After an extended hearing-related absence that necessitated Guns 'N' Roses' Axl Rose filling in to finish an AC/DC tour, lead singer Brian Johnson is back at the mic, and his voice, subjected to so much torture over the decades, sounds powerful again.
And no guitar player anywhere sounds quite like Angus Young; the sound of his fingers sliding up and down the strings is as raw as it is instantly recognizable.
WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
"Semicolon," by Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)
Is it a "Homerun" for Seventeen?
With special album ";(Semicolon)," Seventeen offer some comfort pop.
Punctuation can be difficult, as is putting together a great album. Semicolons are notorious little bumps in the road of run-on sentences. Do they join or do they separate? K-pop's "self-producing idols" Seventeen take the orthographic challenge of bridging their 2020 with a third extended play, but not a full-blown fourth studio album.
The six-track record's strategy is to offer easily palatable fare for this difficult period — and what better way than to burrow in nostalgia? First single "Home;run" is an upbeat poppyfied lindy hop that gets the energy up in the room, followed by a slow burn trap bass line with "Doremi"; "Hey Buddy" has a playful '80s instrumentation vibe that pairs well with the easy listening aura of "Ah!Love!"; "Light a Flame" has the whole orchestra pitch in with a Latin-flavored tune while "All My Love" catches a whiff of one of those '90s boyband hooks.
";(Semicolon)" sums up the entire year perfectly: a little entertainment, a little distraction and, as the hours pass, a little forgettable.
CRISTINA JALERU, Associated Press
Kelsey Waldon, "They'll Never Keep Us Down" (Oh Boy)
Kelsey Waldon's "They'll Never Keep Us Down" is a serviceable homage release, as the proud Kentuckian covers everyone from Nina Simone to Neil Young, and everything from union labor to feelings of freedom.
It's her own voice and artistry, however, that often struggle to shine though.
Last year Waldon became the first artist to sign to John Prine's Oh Boy Records in 15 years when the late songwriter took Waldon under his wing. Since then Waldon has done Prine proud, but she's doesn't appear to be aiming for radio play with these relatively listless cover tracks.
Young's "Ohio" is beautifully handled by Waldon's collection of accomplished musicians, but her vocals have trouble breaking through the sonic wall and come off as an afterthought. She fails to slice through.
Waldon's version of Simone's "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" falls similarly short. The peppy country pace doesn't deliver the passion the song deserves. On "The Law Is for Protection of the People," a song penned by Kris Kristofferson, Waldon never quite lets her voice rise to a level that would match the fire of the lyrics.
Waldon finally shines on "They'll Never Keep Us Down," a pro-union song written by Hazel Dickens in the mid-1970s for the Oscar-winning documentary "Harlan County, USA." This clearly rings special to Waldon and her feelings for her home state, and this bluegrass composition and pace suit her best.
RON HARRIS, Associated Press
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!