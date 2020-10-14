Concert series introducing listeners to new hybrid organ at St. Thomas Aquinas

“We had to wait two weeks before she spoke, and it was a memorable occasion,” Williams said of the instrument. “You create a friendship with them. You get to know them really well.”

The new building seats 1,200, which makes it possible to ensure proper social distancing.

“It’s such a big space that we can do all the safety measures for COVID,” Williams said. “It has amazing acoustics. The organ is so much better in person than on YouTube.”

Speaking of YouTube, the first two concerts in the series are available through the church’s website at stauva.org for listeners who’d like to catch up. Williams played in the series opener on Oct. 1, and Deke Polifka, director of music at St. Paul’s Memorial Church, performed on Oct. 8.

Listeners who settle in for Thursday’s concert will notice chambers of authentic pipes on either side of the church’s altar. But once the music begins, Williams said, “it’s impossible to tell what is pipes and what is electronics.”

Every organ has its own sound and personality. Williams said to keep an ear out for this instrument’s flutes.