Concert series introducing listeners to new hybrid organ at St. Thomas Aquinas

Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, live performances have been in short supply. Charlottesville audiences have a new option that unites tradition and technology, thanks to the King of Instruments.
When St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish dedicated its new church building on Sept. 20 at 401 Alderman Road, parishioners were introduced to the church’s new Viscount hybrid organ, which offers a combination of authentic organ pipes and state-of-the-art electronics.
The church’s Majestic Organ Series is giving the public a chance to hear the instrument for themselves. The concerts will be presented at 1 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, except for Thanksgiving Day.
Organist Carol Williams, who is artistic director of musical events, organist in residence and choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas, will perform in this Thursday’s event.
“People are so excited to be able to go out and go to a concert,” she said. “We’re fortunate because it’s such a big sanctuary that people can sit with lots of space.”
The arrival of a new organ is a big moment in the life of a church, and the beginning of a longtime commitment. It took about a year to build this organ in the new space, and musicians and listeners alike will be getting acquainted with the instrument and its capabilities for months to come.
“We had to wait two weeks before she spoke, and it was a memorable occasion,” Williams said of the instrument. “You create a friendship with them. You get to know them really well.”
The new building seats 1,200, which makes it possible to ensure proper social distancing.
“It’s such a big space that we can do all the safety measures for COVID,” Williams said. “It has amazing acoustics. The organ is so much better in person than on YouTube.”
Speaking of YouTube, the first two concerts in the series are available through the church’s website at stauva.org for listeners who’d like to catch up. Williams played in the series opener on Oct. 1, and Deke Polifka, director of music at St. Paul’s Memorial Church, performed on Oct. 8.
Listeners who settle in for Thursday’s concert will notice chambers of authentic pipes on either side of the church’s altar. But once the music begins, Williams said, “it’s impossible to tell what is pipes and what is electronics.”
Every organ has its own sound and personality. Williams said to keep an ear out for this instrument’s flutes.
“It’s just beautiful. The flutes on the instrument are gorgeous,” she said. “The orchestral flute is to die for.”Coming up in the Majestic Organ Series:
Oct. 22: Karl Meier with Carol Williams
Oct. 29: Carol Williams
Nov. 5: Jeremy Thompson
Nov. 12: Clarinetist Anthony Poehailos with Carol Williams
Nov. 19: Luke Brennan, Rising Star
Nov. 26: No concert on Thanksgiving Day.
Dec. 3: Christopher Reynolds, dean of the American Guild of Organists, Richmond
Dec. 10: Carol Williams
Dec. 17: Carmen Bandinelli with Carol Williams
Admission is free. For information, go to stauva.org or call (434) 293-8081.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
