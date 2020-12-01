Classic potato latkes' satisfying crunch tastes like celebration

Empty the potatoes into a large bowl. Let the liquid sit undisturbed while you prepare the latke mixture.

Place a large, heavy skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium heat and warm while you mix the latke mixture.

Add the onion, eggs, flour, potato starch, salt and pepper to the potatoes. Gently tilt the bowl with the potato liquid to drain out the water; you should see a white layer of starch at the bottom. Scrape the starch into the bowl with the potatoes and gently mix all the ingredients to combine.

Add enough oil to come 1/4 inch up the sides of the skillet and gently swirl the oil around — when the oil gently ripples across the surface, it is hot enough for frying.

Working in batches, spoon between 1/4 and 1/3 cup potato mixture per latke into the skillet; you should be able to fit 4 to 5 latkes at a time. Fry the latkes until golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes per side, then, using a thin metal spatula, gently flip the latkes. (Your first batch might take up to 4 minutes per side, but as the pan gets hotter, the subsequent batches will go faster. When you see the frilly ends of the latke turn golden brown, it’s time to flip.)