'Christmas at the Paramount' is back with Bach and more

Oratorio Society of Virginia

"Christmas at the Paramount" will bring the full complement of 80 Oratorio Society of Virginia chorus members, soloists and orchestra musicians to the Paramount Theater stage for the first time since the pandemic began.  

 ROB GARLAND

As the Oratorio Society of Virginia prepares for Saturday's performances of its annual "Christmas at the Paramount" concert, the singers are inviting listeners to share in the healing and restorative qualities of gathering for live music.

The program will be presented at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater. It'll be the first time since the pandemic began that the entire 80-member chorus will be back on the Paramount stage with soloists and orchestra members for "the full-fledged concert" audiences have enjoyed over the years, music director Michael Slon said.

"We hope it will fill listeners with all the spirit and mysteries of the season," said Slon, who has directed "Christmas at the Paramount" since 2011. The event, like the season it honors, offers space not only for enjoyment, but also for gratitude and reflection.

"First of all, it's joyful to be back on stage fully," Slon said. "Also, when you miss something, for a while it engenders new gratitude for the opportunity to make music together.

"When you do something all the time, you don't see it as clearly. When you take a hiatus, you have an opportunity to see it clearly in all its freshness."

This year's soloists are mezzo-soprano Sarah Issaelkhoury, tenor Max Cook and baritone David Newman.

The selections will include Zoltan Kodaly's arrangement of "O Come, O Come Emmanuel,"  the traditional Welsh carol "Deck the Hall," "Svete tihiy (Gladsome Light)" from "All-Night Vigil (Vespers)" by Sergei Rachmaninoff and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" by Felix Mendelssohn before the program's largest work begins. The chorus will perform the first of six cantatas from J.S. Bach's "Christmas Oratorio," plus the concluding chorus of the sixth cantata. Translation will be provided in the concert program.

After intermission, Saturday's guest choirs will perform. Listen for Mosaic Children's Choir during the 2:30 p.m. performance and Western Albemarle High School Choir during the 7:30 p.m. event.

The program also includes the traditional French carol "Whence is that Goodly Fragrance Flowing," "Yuletide Season Traditional," the lighthearted "The Day After Christmas" by Gary Fry and John Rutter's arrangements of "O Holy Night" by Adolphe Adam and "Joy to the World" by Lowell Mason and Isaac Watts.

Listeners can expect a mix of sacred, secular and simply amusing sentiments. Slon said "The Day After Christmas" is about "the practical realities of the holidays. It's quite humorous and playful."

"We may have a cameo from the man in red as well," Slon said, speaking of Santa Claus.

Slon said his singers worked hard to keep each other motivated during pandemic isolation. 

"To their credit, they stayed connected to the music and connected to each other," Slon said, adding that his singers "care about each other and care about singing at the highest level. To be honest, I think they find it very uplifting in their daily lives."

Slon, who also is director of choral music at the University of Virginia, noticed similar resilience and mutual support among the University of Virginia students who sing in UVa University Singers, which he directs — not only during the pandemic, but also after three of their fellow students were shot dead on Nov. 13 as they returned to Grounds after a field trip.

"Getting back together to sing really helped things," Slon said. 

A livestream option is available for the 7:30 p.m. concert; to purchase access, go to www.oratoriosociety.org.

If You Go

"Christmas at the Paramount"

The Oratorio Society of Virginia

2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Paramount Theater

$54, $36, $209, $10 students

theparamount.net

(434) 979-1333

