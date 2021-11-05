 Skip to main content
Chris Eure, Paramount's executive director, plans to retire June 1
After a decade at the helm of the Paramount Theater, its executive director plans to retire June 1, 2022. A search to find Chris Eure’s successor has begun.

During Eure’s tenure, the Paramount went from presenting 89 events a year to more than 300, increasing patronage to an average of 100,000 visitors each year, according to the Paramount. Her other accomplishments include retiring building and facility debts and purchasing the 3rd Street annex building, known as Stage Left. She also led the fundraising campaign to recreate and restore the brightly lit blade sign on the Paramount’s façade in 2015.

The Paramount received the Outstanding Historic Theatre Award from the League of Historic American Theatres in 2017.

After closing its doors for four months during the initial COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Paramount reopened with a thorough safety protocol. The staff has returned to full capacity, and a busy calendar of events stretches into the summer of 2022.

