Chef behind George Washington's Thanksgiving feast was not free

Why Posey didn't escape into the world of free Black Philadelphia has puzzled scholars for decades. When he finally self-emancipated, it was from Mount Vernon, on the president's 65th birthday in 1797. He was seen once more in 1801, after Washington had died and freed him and the others he owned in his will. When New York Mayor Richard Varick offered to apprehend Posey for Mrs. Washington, she declined, claiming she had "found a white cook who answers just as well." The truth was that Posey was a free man three times over: having remained in Philadelphia more than six months; by virtue of Washington's will; and by his own agency.

In New York, Posey's skill as a chef allowed him to build a life in a thriving free Black community. He lived there, working as a cook, until his death in 1812.

Nothing is known of the meals Posey cooked as a free man, but even if there were, it would be his triumphs in the presidential kitchen for which he would be remembered, especially those accompanying Washington's most sweeping proclamations, such as his 1795 day of thanksgiving.

More than 200 years later, we are trying to square the heroic myths of America's founding with the truths about its creators, who enjoyed and profited from the enslavement of African Americans such as Posey, who cooked feasts praising the idea of liberty while his own hands were shackled. It would be a half-century after Posey's death before President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation

Ganeshram is executive director of the Westport Museum for History and Culture and author of a novel about Hercules Posey, "The General's Cook."