Charlottesville Salsa Club resuming both of its weekly dance series

Just in time for its 20th anniversary, the Charlottesville Salsa Club is resuming its weekly Sunday Salsa and Bachata Fusion dance gatherings.

Dancers will meet outdoors at IX At Park starting at 7 p.m. Sunday for Sunday Salsa and at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Bachata Fusion. Both weekly events will be outdoors from 7 to 10 p.m. until further notice.

The long-running dances were discontinued in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructor Edwin Zoa continued to present Zoirée, a weekly series of Latin dance lessons for members of the same households wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

Now that CDC recommendations have been updated and IX Art Park has been allowed to resume its full-capacity general admission programming outdoors, both popular Latin dance series can get off on the right foot.

"Since 2001, the Charlottesville Salsa Club has aimed to promote tolerance and inclusiveness through social dance by providing a safe and healthy atmosphere where members of our community are invited to interact with one another," Roa said in a news release. "I'm sure many of us have experienced extreme isolation throughout this pandemic, and it's our belief that through social dancing, we can offer an opportunity to relieve stress, improve wellbeing and return to a sense of normalcy."

Tickets are $8; University of Virginia students pay $6. All dancers are asked to wear masks until they are fully vaccinated. For details, email danielle@ixartpark.org.