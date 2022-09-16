Charlottesville Pride Street Festival offers celebration, connections

Charlottesville Pride Network is presenting a street festival at IX Art Park this weekend to help bring Central Virginia's LGBTQ community together after a long pandemic-promoted pause.

The 2022 Pride Street Festival and Fun Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at IX Art Park. The first in-person Pride celebration since the COVD-19 pandemic started shutting down gatherings and venues will welcome visitors to listen to music, check out information booths and vendors' wares, and simply enjoy an outdoor street fair environment.

"It's the first time that we're really able to bring everyone back together," said Charlottesville Pride Network's Nick Morrow. "It really just encapsulates the diversity in the LGBTQ community. It's a chance for people to connect, learn and just be in community with each other."

Morrow added that putting Charlottesville-area LGBTQ businesses in the spotlight is a special emphasis this year.

"We wanted to be able to support and uplift local businesses," Morrow said. "So many local businesses have been hit really hard by the pandemic."

There will be about 50 vendors and nonprofits on hand, including Legal Aid Justice Center, LGBT+ Democrats of Virginia, Moms Demand Action, Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, Cville Democrats, PFLAG, The Women's Initiative, UVa Health, UVa LGBTQ Center, Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA), Ana's Goodies, Chalant, Over the Moon Farm & Blooms, Treehug Trading Co., Mountain Trout Treasures, Philosophers Tea, The Pie Guy, and Cocoa and Spice.

Renewing valuable community ties after a time of separation and isolation is a highlight of the day.

“We are thrilled to bring together the LGBTQ community in Charlottesville and Central Virginia to celebrate Pride, and we’re even more thrilled that we’re able to do it in person this year,” said Elena Michaels, acting president of the Charlottesville Pride Network. “Pride is an opportunity to build community, make connections and celebrate the diversity that makes our city so vibrant. The COVID-19 pandemic created a real sense of disconnection, and it is our goal to re-energize our LGBTQ and allied community and to also use this year’s event to create an even more robust plan for Pride in 2023 and into the future. This community is so special, and we look forward to bringing it together and to rededicate our efforts toward making Charlottesville the inclusive and equitable place that we know it can be.”

Michaels will deliver opening remarks at around 11 a.m. Sunday, and then the Charlottesville Derby Dames will present a roller derby demonstration.

Entertainment will continue on stage throughout the day. There will be drag performances by Cherry Poppins, Queen Ronnie, Aurora Borealis and Bebe Gunn, and singer-songwriter John Levengood will be accompanied by backup dancers.

Other singer-songwriters scheduled to perform are Charnelle, Tristin Burke, Sandy Glennie and Debra Guy. The DJ group PLUR also will be in the house.

"We felt it was really important to have a celebratory moment," Morrow said.

Admission is free. For details, go to http://cvillepride.org. Find Instagram updates at @cville_pride_network.