Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival presents daily video offerings

Starting Monday, Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival will introduce its new Mini-Festival series of recorded performances by festival regulars and special guests.

Artistic directors Timothy Summers and Raphael Bell are bringing in friends from past September festivals who’ve recorded performances at home, wherever that may be — Berlin, New York City and Boston, to name a few. Three Mini-Festivals will be presented over the next nine months, and it’s a good opportunity to get acquainted with the new permanent Listening Room on the local festival’s website. Enthusiastic local response to the virtual September festival has fueled anticipation of music to come.

From Monday through Wednesday, a new major classical work will be released at 10 a.m. each day at cvillechambermusic.org.

Look for a Bento Box of program notes, discussions, artist biographies and other treats to make the event more enjoyable. Summers also has developed a visual tool to help listeners analyze the audio of the performances and gain new insights into the works.

On Monday, listen to Beethoven’s “Piano and Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major,” performed by violinist Jennifer Frautschi and pianist Max Levinson.