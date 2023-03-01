THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Bailen with Elizabeth Moon: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Michael Burris's Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Donna The Buffalo with The Judy Chops: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance. Rescheduled date.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Glory Days Tour 2023: Chapel Hart with Lucas Hoge 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $128, $62, $52 and $42.

An Evening with Martin Sexton: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance, general admission seated with standing room.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Music in the Orchard: The Wavelength: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Shane Click: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Concert for George: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

The Virginia Consort & Festival Chorus: Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass," 100-voice chorus with full orchestra and soloists, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $35, $25 students.

Music in the Mountains with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Paulien: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

An Evening with Sam Grisman Project: Presenting the music of Garcia/Grisman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.