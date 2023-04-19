THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Chamber Music Master Class with visiting University of Pécs Faculty: 5 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.

Spring Dance Concert: Dance Program of the UVa Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theater, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Paramount Presents: Piano Battle — Andreas Kern vs. Paul Cibs: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75, $14.75.

Cabinet with FERD: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

Charlottesville Jazz Society/WTJU Jazz Concert Series presents pianist Monika Herzig and vocalist Janiece Jaffe: "Both Sides of Joni," 7:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, $30, $25 advance, $20 paid Jazz Society members.

Western Albemarle High School: Benefit dress rehearsal of "Matilda," 7 p.m., WAHS Auditorium, (434) 823-8700, donations accepted for Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Spring Dance Concert: Dance Program of the UVa Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theater, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Friday Afternoon Out with Gina Sobel: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mojo Pie: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Will Overman and Buffalo Rose: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

Fridays After Five: Free Union with Tenishu: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Western Albemarle High School: "Matilda," 7 p.m., WAHS Auditorium, (434) 823-8700, $14, $12 advance, $6 seniors and youths, $5 advance.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Music in the Orchard: Jim Waive: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

The Virginia Gentlemen: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Masterworks 5: "Dazzling Dances," 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.

Earth Day and Music in the Mountains with Troy Breslow: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., venue closes at 5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

John Ford Coley: 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.

Paramount Presents: 12th annual Grand Marquee Gala: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $500 patron-level supporters, $300 individual supporters, $150 "fashionably late" tickets for arrivals after 9 p.m.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Elements of Kindred: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Spring Dance Concert: Dance Program of the UVa Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theater, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Dome Room Faculty Concert: Featuring violinist Daniel Sender, oboist Kelly Peral, cellist Adam Carter and violist Ayn Balija of UVa faculty and violist Máté Szücs, violinist Zoltán Bánfalvi and cellist Lászlo Pólus of Hungary, 1 p.m., Dome Room in University of Virginia Rotunda, (434) 924-3052, free.

Cello Ensemble Recital: Featuring cellists Christopher Fox, Jack Kirkhorn, Lynn Park, Kohl Ratkovich, Hannah Russell, Melody Su and Shuyue Wang, 5 p.m., St. Paul's Memorial Church, (434) 924-3052, free.

Moonchild with Austin Antoine: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $99 VIP, $30 door, $26.50 advance.

Mt. Joy with flipturn: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, sold out.

Western Albemarle High School: "Matilda," 2 and 7 p.m., WAHS Auditorium, (434) 823-8700, $14, $12 advance, $6 seniors and youths, $5 advance.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

President's Speaker Series for the Arts presents Tina Fey: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble with pianist Damien Groleau and vocalist Tina Hashemi: "Brother from a Sister City!", 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members.

Music in the Mountains with Midlife Crisis Band: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Stoner: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Masterworks 5: "Dazzling Dances," 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

James Tamelcoff: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Western Albemarle High School: "Matilda," 2 p.m., WAHS Auditorium, (434) 823-8700, $14, $12 advance, $6 seniors and youths, $5 advance.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Jerusalem Quartet in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.

Paramount Theater tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Paramount Presents: Exhibition on Screen: "Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.