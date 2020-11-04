Buzz Kids: Young artists to consider 'What Water Means to Me'

Turning in your entries in the sixth annual “Imagine a Day without Water” Student Art Contest is getting easier this year, thanks to the pandemic.

All students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Charlottesville and Albemarle County may submit original two-dimensional works with the theme “What Water Means to Me” through Nov. 23. This time, the contest — presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority — will offer more flexibility in terms of submission methods.

Students may turn in their entries by mail to the Charlottesville Department of Public Works at Water Conservation, 305 4th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903; online at www.charlottesville.gov/artcontest; or in person at Central Library during curbside service hours.

Cash prizes will be awarded to top winners in different age categories — kindergarten through second grade, third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades, seventh and eighth grades and ninth through 12th grades. There also will be a drawing in which four teachers will receive $200 gift cards to fund new classroom projects.

The whole community will get the chance to select a fan favorite online. Voting will be open from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11; and the winners’ names will be revealed on Dec. 18.