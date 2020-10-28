Buzz Kids: Virginia Discovery Museum offers virtual Halloween party

This event will be in the Outside Art Room, so it’ll be canceled by bad weather.

Get the details at ixart park.org.

At MontpelierDo you know what ghost marks are? Architectural historians use them to scare up information about what life was like in earlier times.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, “Virtual Montpelier Architecture Tour: Ghosthunters” will explore the ways in which historians uncover the long-forgotten stories that old buildings can tell. Register at montpelier.org, and you’ll receive a Zoom link to join the fun, which is $10; members get in for free.

The fun isn’t over once Halloween ends. Sunday brings an opportunity to learn all about the horses and horse lovers who’ve called Montpelier home over the years, from President James Madison’s horses and the work they performed on the plantation to the storied steeds who raced during the William and Marion duPont years.

“The Horses of Montpelier: Virtual Landscape Tour” starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. If you do miss it, no worries; there will be a link to the recorded talk to catch up on later. It’s $10; members attend for free. Sign up online at montpelier.org to get your link and learn more.

Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com

