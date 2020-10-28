Buzz Kids: Virginia Discovery Museum offers virtual Halloween party

This week’s Buzz Kids takes a look at local ways to make the most of Halloween during the pandemic.
At Virginia Discovery MuseumDIY Halloween, offered as a free, all-ages virtual program at 10:30 a.m. Friday, is a Halloween party for children and their favorite grownups.
Put on your costume and join other revelers to play a Halloween-themed version of bingo and make some healthy snacks.
The fun is free, and no registration is required. You’ll need a device with an internet connection. A list of party supplies to review ahead of time can be found in Friday’s calendar entry online at vadm.org; it includes a Halloween bingo card to download and print and lists the wholesome ingredients for clever Halloween-themed snacks. When it comes to the treats, assembly is required, but that’s part of the fun; keep in mind that the youngest kids will need a hand.
Head to vadm.org/virtual-drop-ins-diy-hal loween or email megan@vadm.org for all the particulars.
At IX Art ParkA busy week of craft-powered fun for families and grownups continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with the Fright Market. The art park’s outdoor art room will have a mad-scientist theme for the evening, and the all-ages fun is free.
Mummy & Me is an art-making activity set for 10 a.m. Friday for $6 per parent-child duo. Don your costume and get ready to paint pumpkins and do some spooky sculpting.
This event will be in the Outside Art Room, so it’ll be canceled by bad weather.
Get the details at ixart park.org.
At MontpelierDo you know what ghost marks are? Architectural historians use them to scare up information about what life was like in earlier times.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, “Virtual Montpelier Architecture Tour: Ghosthunters” will explore the ways in which historians uncover the long-forgotten stories that old buildings can tell. Register at montpelier.org, and you’ll receive a Zoom link to join the fun, which is $10; members get in for free.
The fun isn’t over once Halloween ends. Sunday brings an opportunity to learn all about the horses and horse lovers who’ve called Montpelier home over the years, from President James Madison’s horses and the work they performed on the plantation to the storied steeds who raced during the William and Marion duPont years.
“The Horses of Montpelier: Virtual Landscape Tour” starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. If you do miss it, no worries; there will be a link to the recorded talk to catch up on later. It’s $10; members attend for free. Sign up online at montpelier.org to get your link and learn more.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com
