Buzz Kids: Start autumn knowledge with fun at KidsCollege

It’s time to plan ahead for an enriching season of learning all kinds of new stuff.
This week’s Buzz Kids starts with KidsCollege, which Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Workforce Services makes available after school and on Saturdays. That’s because registration opens Tuesday.
KidsCollege will take place online from Sept. 26 to Dec. 19, and its offerings for third-graders through ninth-graders will include Black Rocket coding, programming and video games; parent/child cooking options, including Top Chef Jr. and Everything Pie; Book Club; Maker Space; and Mind-Blowing Crafting.
Classes will meet online from 4 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Class fees range from $99 to absolutely free; Black Rocket classes are $149 per student. Scholarships are available. For registration or details, go online to pvcc.edu/kidscollege or email workforce@pvcc.edu.
Tours, webinars and more
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond is making a variety of educational offerings available online for autumn learning. All kinds of Virginia history topics will be available to supplement your regular school curriculum, fill in for the field trips you can’t take during the COVID-19 pandemic or help your family get more comfortable with homeschooling.
There will be many live and recorded webinar options; some have fees, and others are free.
A variety of virtual tours will be offered, including the new Live Gallery Walks series and tours with 360-degree views of the Story of Virginia exhibit, which has a digital timeline, and the Agents of Change exhibit, which has embedded artifact information.
Look for a range of classroom resources, including lesson ideas and primary source materials, too. For details, email education@virginiahistory.org or visit VirginiaHistory.org/Learn.
Just for fun
A popular 5-acre corn maze will be moving to Nelson County this fall, so mark your calendars for a study break that’ll be fun for the whole family.
The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze will be available at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston from Sept. 29 through Nov. 8. The elaborate corn maze will have a “Get Outside” theme and 2.5 miles of paths. Other attractions will include farm animals, rope mazes, tire swings, a giant hay bale obstacle course, giant slides and pumpkin slingshots.
Regular hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Special hours around the Columbus Day holiday will mean that the maze will stay open until 10 p.m. on Oct 11 and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
Get all the particulars at blueridge mountainmaze.com, or email questions to mountainmazefun@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
