Buzz Kids: Start autumn knowledge with fun at KidsCollege

There will be many live and recorded webinar options; some have fees, and others are free.

A variety of virtual tours will be offered, including the new Live Gallery Walks series and tours with 360-degree views of the Story of Virginia exhibit, which has a digital timeline, and the Agents of Change exhibit, which has embedded artifact information.

Look for a range of classroom resources, including lesson ideas and primary source materials, too. For details, email education@virginiahistory.org or visit VirginiaHistory.org/Learn.

Just for fun

A popular 5-acre corn maze will be moving to Nelson County this fall, so mark your calendars for a study break that’ll be fun for the whole family.

The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze will be available at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston from Sept. 29 through Nov. 8. The elaborate corn maze will have a “Get Outside” theme and 2.5 miles of paths. Other attractions will include farm animals, rope mazes, tire swings, a giant hay bale obstacle course, giant slides and pumpkin slingshots.