Buzz Kids: Savor some online history and holiday lessons

This week’s Buzz Kids options include outdoor and indoor activities that combine learning with fun.
At Virginia Discovery MuseumThere’s still time for students ages 4 and older to sign up for Winter Traditions Around the World, a virtual STEAM series that dives into the different ways in which people celebrate the holidays. The programs begin at 3 p.m. Fridays from Dec. 4 through 18.
It’s a chance to learn about Iceland’s Yule Cat and Mexico’s Night of the Radishes, among other festive traditions. The series is $60 per family; supplies are $30 per child.
StoryZoom is a weekly virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. Mondays. It’s free, and it’s fine to drop in. No registration is required. A webcam is not needed, but you must have a device with an internet connection.
Get more information and register at vadm.org.
At MonticelloThe Family Scavenger Hunt, available all day, gives children and families a chance to use their smartphones to complete challenges and learn more about President Thomas Jefferson.
The Saunders-Monticello Trail offers an opportunity to stretch your legs and drink in some time in a hardwood forest. The 4-mile trek offers a 5% grade, so it’s manageable for walkers, cyclists and folks using wheelchairs.
It’s not too soon to start making plans with your family for a mix of online and in-person holiday events, which will begin with the Virtual Wreath Workshop on Dec. 1 and Private Holiday Evening Tours starting on Dec. 11.
Get all the details about Monticello’s offerings at monticello.org.
