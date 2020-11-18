 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Kids: Savor some online history and holiday lessons
0 comments

Buzz Kids: Savor some online history and holiday lessons

{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s Buzz Kids options include outdoor and indoor activities that combine learning with fun.

At Virginia Discovery MuseumThere’s still time for students ages 4 and older to sign up for Winter Traditions Around the World, a virtual STEAM series that dives into the different ways in which people celebrate the holidays. The programs begin at 3 p.m. Fridays from Dec. 4 through 18.

It’s a chance to learn about Iceland’s Yule Cat and Mexico’s Night of the Radishes, among other festive traditions. The series is $60 per family; supplies are $30 per child.

StoryZoom is a weekly virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. Mondays. It’s free, and it’s fine to drop in. No registration is required. A webcam is not needed, but you must have a device with an internet connection.

Get more information and register at vadm.org.

At MonticelloThe Family Scavenger Hunt, available all day, gives children and families a chance to use their smartphones to complete challenges and learn more about President Thomas Jefferson.

The Saunders-Monticello Trail offers an opportunity to stretch your legs and drink in some time in a hardwood forest. The 4-mile trek offers a 5% grade, so it’s manageable for walkers, cyclists and folks using wheelchairs.

It’s not too soon to start making plans with your family for a mix of online and in-person holiday events, which will begin with the Virtual Wreath Workshop on Dec. 1 and Private Holiday Evening Tours starting on Dec. 11.

Get all the details about Monticello’s offerings at monticello.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert