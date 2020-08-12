Buzz Kids: President Monroe's home offers outdoor fun and learning

Learn at your own pace outside at President James Monroe’s Highland, where an outdoor interpretation station and an expanse of gardens and lawns can be explored.

Highland has reopened to outdoor visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, offering access to exterior views of buildings and landscapes and a scavenger hunt for children. The outdoor explorations offer new ways to learn about what life was like for Monroe, his family and the enslaved people who worked there.

Admission is $8; it’s free for children younger than 6 and for members of Monroe’s Farm Friends. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to reduce contact at admission, so go to highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/ to sign up.

The Highland Rustic Trails also will be open; admission is free. Hours of entry are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and all visitors must be off the trails and leaving the property by 4:15 p.m. Be sure to register at the low-touch registration table when you get there. Get the details at highland.org/plan-your-visit/highland-trails/.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.