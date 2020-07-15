Once July 4 is in the rearview mirror, grownups seem to start thinking about back-to-school concerns. Young people realize that summer’s still going strong.
There’s still time to take part in some online camp experiences, thanks to Live Arts and Hospice of the Piedmont. You always can remind your parents that these programs are educational, as well as entertaining.
From Live Arts
Plenty of new summer session classes are available online at Live Arts.
“Acting I: Non-Western Approaches to Virtual Monologue Study” with Ti Ames, for ages 13 and older, starts Monday. Here’s your chance to learn about Africana-based techniques, which emphasize community, and add to the toolbox you will draw from as an actor.
“Producing and Marketing Your Solo Show” with Priyanka Shetty gets started Thursday.
“Treasure Trunk TV” with Edwina Herring is a series of 10 sessions designed to help pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students ready to use their imaginations.
Need-based financial aid is available. Learn more about the courses and sign up at livearts.org.
From Journeys
Summer’s emphasis on being happy and taking part in activities can be tough when you really miss someone. Having some time with other children and teens who understand can make a big difference.
This year, Hospice of the Piedmont’s Journeys Bereavement Day Camp will be offered to youngsters age 4 to 18 online from July 27 to July 31. You’ll need access to a Zoom-enabled phone, tablet, computer or other device and an internet connection to take part in this camp’s activities, which will include equine therapy, art therapy, music therapy, drumming and other activities.
A large box of camp supplies will be sent to your home. Try to resist the urge to peek; you’ll be asked to open one box each day of camp. (Don’t worry; the boxes are marked, so you’ll open them on the correct days.) As the camp draws to a close, there will be a candle ceremony to recognize and remember campers’ loved ones.
The camp is free. Applications are due by Friday, so hurry to the phone to call (434)817-6900 or email Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org.
