Buzz Kids: Make room in your school day for songwriting and Shakespeare

Time spent immersed in the arts can enhance every other subject you study. This week’s Buzz Kids takes a closer look at some educational options to add to your school day.
Songwriting and dialogue
The folks at Kid Pan Alley like to remind young people that they’re never too young to become songwriters. “Listening and Being Heard,” a songwriting and dialogue workshop for ages 13 to 17, will be led by songwriters Lea Morris and Robbie Schaefer at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Aug. 28.
During the workshop, teens will discuss what justice means to them and explore ways to better understand each other. They will draw on their shared experiences to create a song together.
Tuition for the three 90-minute sessions is $95. For scholarship assistance, email workshops@kidpanalley.org. To learn more, or to register, go to kidpanalley.org/listening. And while you’re on the website, learn about opportunities for kids of all ages to study and create.
Shakespeare and school
Traditional field trips may be off the schedule during the pandemic for safety’s sake, but technology makes it possible for today’s students to go anywhere without leaving home. The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton offers a variety of ways to bring more Bard into your curriculum, whether you’re diving into online learning through your school or entering the world of homeschooling. Head to americanshakespearecenter.com/education to check out all the options.
Student Matinees begin with digital performances of Shakespeare’s plays from Blackfriars Playhouse and include free study guides. Virtual workshops also can be scheduled with the education team. It’s possible to plan your event around a live broadcast performance for $15 per student or access a convenient pre-recorded streaming video for $10 per student.
Homeschool Days will be conducted virtually this fall; expect a livestream of a performance at the Blackfriars Playhouse, plus Zoom workshops with ASC’s education artists.
