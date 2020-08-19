Buzz Kids: Make room in your school day for songwriting and Shakespeare

Time spent immersed in the arts can enhance every other subject you study. This week’s Buzz Kids takes a closer look at some educational options to add to your school day.

Songwriting and dialogue

The folks at Kid Pan Alley like to remind young people that they’re never too young to become songwriters. “Listening and Being Heard,” a songwriting and dialogue workshop for ages 13 to 17, will be led by songwriters Lea Morris and Robbie Schaefer at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Aug. 28.

During the workshop, teens will discuss what justice means to them and explore ways to better understand each other. They will draw on their shared experiences to create a song together.

Tuition for the three 90-minute sessions is $95. For scholarship assistance, email workshops@kidpanalley.org. To learn more, or to register, go to kidpanalley.org/listening. And while you’re on the website, learn about opportunities for kids of all ages to study and create.

Shakespeare and school