Buzz Kids: Make plans to get outside with trails and a fun run

If you’re learning from home these days or alternating between at-home and in-person classes, it can be easy to neglect physical education if it isn’t on your schedule.
Make a commitment to scheduling your workout time to stay healthy and get some fresh air; it’ll give you new energy to tackle your studies. November is a beautiful month in Central Virginia, with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, so make sure you’re getting an hour a day of some combination of walking, bike riding, shooting hoops, skating and other outdoor fun. Don’t forget martial arts, dancing, yoga and online fitness programs for indoor action, especially on rainy days — and wintry days soon to come.
Many fitness activities offer a lot of fun without much financial outlay, which doesn’t hurt. Make sure you have shoes that fit well and support your feet, arches and ankles properly for your sport of choice, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.
Plan ahead for two outdoor fitness options that your whole family can take part in — one in Scottsville and another in Charlottesville. You’ve got a little more than a week before the first one to prepare by stretching your legs on walks around your neighborhood.
Esmont and Scottsville trails
On Nov. 21, there will be guided walks of the Van Clief Nature Area starting at 9 and 11 a.m. Meet at Doug’s Maytag in Scottsville and get ready to discover wooded beauty by a lake.
Head to the Farmers Market site at 10 a.m. to take Scottsville’s historic levee walk, which offers your family an option to combine walking with learning about the town’s history. Take a break at some point between 10 a.m. and noon to make some crafts and learn about the Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions program.
Simpson Park in Esmont will make its trails available from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It’s a chance to learn about Yancey Community Center’s offerings, too.
If you’d like to visit Scottsville Library while you’re in town, call ahead to make an appointment. The number is (434) 286-3541.
Self-guided walks are available at other times, so stop by the Town Office or Canal Basin Park to pick up a map. For details, go to scottsville.org.
Santa Fun Run & Walk
It’s not too soon to start training for the seventh annual Charlottesville Santa Fun Run & Walk, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion.
The event has outdoor and virtual components to raise funds for The Arc of the Piedmont. Runners and walkers ages 3 to 12 and their favorite teens and grownups can sign up to “Be a Claus for a Cause,” put on Santa suits and join physically distanced 50-person waves that’ll start at different times to help keep the fun safe for everyone.
Go to cvillesantarun.com to register soon; sign up by Dec. 3 for waves starting at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon or 1 or 2 p.m. Adults pay $25 and youth admission is $15 — all to help The Arc of the Piedmont.
