Buzz Kids: Make plans to get outside with trails and a fun run

If you’re learning from home these days or alternating between at-home and in-person classes, it can be easy to neglect physical education if it isn’t on your schedule.

Make a commitment to scheduling your workout time to stay healthy and get some fresh air; it’ll give you new energy to tackle your studies. November is a beautiful month in Central Virginia, with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, so make sure you’re getting an hour a day of some combination of walking, bike riding, shooting hoops, skating and other outdoor fun. Don’t forget martial arts, dancing, yoga and online fitness programs for indoor action, especially on rainy days — and wintry days soon to come.

Many fitness activities offer a lot of fun without much financial outlay, which doesn’t hurt. Make sure you have shoes that fit well and support your feet, arches and ankles properly for your sport of choice, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

Plan ahead for two outdoor fitness options that your whole family can take part in — one in Scottsville and another in Charlottesville. You’ve got a little more than a week before the first one to prepare by stretching your legs on walks around your neighborhood.

Esmont and Scottsville trails