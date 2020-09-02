Buzz Kids: Literary activities for everyone and online parties for Girl Scouts

This week’s Buzz Kids offers opportunities to add literary and history enrichment to your online learning this fall, plus free online parties to get girls interested in Girl Scout activities.
The Library of Virginia is serving up book club meetings to explore works by Virginia authors, plus author talks, map lectures, genealogy workshops and other book-related events. Head to lva.virginia.gov to get all the details.
Head to the Students and Educators section to download an education flyer. Also available there is “African American Education Resources at the Library of Virginia.”
Coming up on the Virtual Literary Virginia Book Group schedule is a discussion of “Thick: And Other Essays” by Tressie McMillan Cottom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Next will be discussions of “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger on Oct. 14, “Sky Like a Mother” by Katherine Wintsch on Nov. 11 and “The Substitution Order” by Martin Clark on Dec. 9.
Virtual volunteer “research sprints” will give people opportunities to explore Virginia newspapers and find what readers would have been able to learn about the Holocaust during the 1930s and 1940s. “History Unfolded: U.S. Newspapers & The Holocaust” will be presented at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 and Nov. 21.
The Virtual Genealogy Workshops will include “Virginia Genealogy to circa 1850” at 10 a.m. Sept. 18, “Historic Census Records at the Library of Virginia” at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and “Finding Her: Our Female Ancestors” at 10 a.m. Nov. 20.
The events are free, except for the Virtual Genealogy Workshops, which are $15; members pay $10. To register for the virtual events, go to lva.virginia.gov/news/calendar/.
Girl Scouts’ virtual gatherings
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline will be presenting a series of free parties in September. To make reservations, head to gsvsc.org/FUN.
The Animal Dance Party for kindergartners through third-graders will be offered at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 10, noon Sept. 14, 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Make New Friends party for kindergartners is offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 15, 22 and 29; 6 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 16 and 23; 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 10, 17 and 24; and 1 p.m. Friday and Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
