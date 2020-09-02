Buzz Kids: Literary activities for everyone and online parties for Girl Scouts

This week’s Buzz Kids offers opportunities to add literary and history enrichment to your online learning this fall, plus free online parties to get girls interested in Girl Scout activities.

The Library of Virginia is serving up book club meetings to explore works by Virginia authors, plus author talks, map lectures, genealogy workshops and other book-related events. Head to lva.virginia.gov to get all the details.

Head to the Students and Educators section to download an education flyer. Also available there is “African American Education Resources at the Library of Virginia.”

Coming up on the Virtual Literary Virginia Book Group schedule is a discussion of “Thick: And Other Essays” by Tressie McMillan Cottom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Next will be discussions of “The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger on Oct. 14, “Sky Like a Mother” by Katherine Wintsch on Nov. 11 and “The Substitution Order” by Martin Clark on Dec. 9.

Virtual volunteer “research sprints” will give people opportunities to explore Virginia newspapers and find what readers would have been able to learn about the Holocaust during the 1930s and 1940s. “History Unfolded: U.S. Newspapers & The Holocaust” will be presented at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 and Nov. 21.