Buzz Kids: James Monroe's Highland reopens, plus online learning opportunities

Our welcome back to Buzz Kids after a holiday hiatus starts with a welcome back to James Monroe’s Highland, which reopens Friday for public tours by reservation.
During January and February, Highland will offer “Behind the Scenes at Highland” tours for groups of up to six people from the same household or pod. These tours, which offer both indoor and outdoor stops, will include previews of new exhibits that’ll be coming later this spring in the 1818 Presidential Guesthouse.
Here’s your chance to learn how exhibits are developed. You’ll learn more about both the free and enslaved residents of Monroe’s estate and about Highland’s place in American history. Visit as a self-styled learn-from-home field trip, or go with your family and friends for recreation.
Go to https://highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/ to reserve your spot in a “Behind the Scenes at Highland” tour. The tours, which cost $150 per group, are available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (The Highland Rustic Trails, by the way, will be closed during January and February.)
Be sure to bring a mask, which will be required in indoor settings, and stay at least 6 feet away from other history buffs. Get all the details online at highland.org, or call (4345) 295-8000.
At Virginia Museum of History & CultureDigital programming continues at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture at noon Thursday with “The Lost Colony,” a Banner Lecture Series event with author and historian Scott Dawson. Watch it as a livestream on Facebook or YouTube.
Dawson will explore details from a decade of archaeological digs on Hatteras Island and evidence that the Lost Colony residents assimilated with Croatoan Indians. Dawson, an Outer Banks historian, is a ninth-generation native of Hatteras Island and is the author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island.”
The popular Movie Mythbusting series resumes at 7 p.m. Tuesday to take a closer look at “Night at the Museum.” You’ll watch the film in advance and then join an interactive Zoom presentation to talk about which aspects of the film are real and which ones aren’t. It’s a free program, but you’ll need to register ahead of time.
For details, head to virginiahistory.org/events.
At American Shakespeare Center
It’s not too early to sign up for Virtual SHXcademies at American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, which will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
“Early Modern History: Theatre History” is set for Feb. 1 to 3, followed by “Early Modern History: Social History” from Feb. 8 to 10 and “Early Modern History: Regnal History” from Feb. 15 to 17. All are led by Ralph Alan Cohen and Mary Hill Cole.
March will bring “Leadership: Shakespeare’s Leaders” from March 1 to 3, “Leadership: The Tool Kit” from March 8 to 10 and “Leadership: Your Communication” from March 15 to 17.
April’s courses will dive into “Henry V.”
Students can learn from Education Team members how to dive into William Shakespeare’s plays to learn more about characters, narrative and other components. Head to americanshakespearecenter.com to sign up and get all the details.