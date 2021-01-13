Buzz Kids: James Monroe's Highland reopens, plus online learning opportunities

Our welcome back to Buzz Kids after a holiday hiatus starts with a welcome back to James Monroe’s Highland, which reopens Friday for public tours by reservation.

During January and February, Highland will offer “Behind the Scenes at Highland” tours for groups of up to six people from the same household or pod. These tours, which offer both indoor and outdoor stops, will include previews of new exhibits that’ll be coming later this spring in the 1818 Presidential Guesthouse.

Here’s your chance to learn how exhibits are developed. You’ll learn more about both the free and enslaved residents of Monroe’s estate and about Highland’s place in American history. Visit as a self-styled learn-from-home field trip, or go with your family and friends for recreation.

Go to https://highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/ to reserve your spot in a “Behind the Scenes at Highland” tour. The tours, which cost $150 per group, are available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (The Highland Rustic Trails, by the way, will be closed during January and February.)

Be sure to bring a mask, which will be required in indoor settings, and stay at least 6 feet away from other history buffs. Get all the details online at highland.org, or call (4345) 295-8000.