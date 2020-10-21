Buzz Kids: IX Art Park scares up Halloween art workshops for all ages

Let’s face it: Halloween is much too much fun to try to cram everything into one night. And this year, the specter of getting exposed to COVID-19 by participating in some of the traditional ways of observing the spookiest day of the year, such as trick-or-treating door to door and attending packed costume parties, seems just too scary. Thank goodness folks are thinking of creative ways to keep thrills and chills intact while helping everyone stay safe during the pandemic.
Art workshops at IXIX Art Park is spreading out its activities over several days to make sure children and grownups can enjoy Halloween safely. All of the events will take place outdoors to make proper distancing easier, but remember that inclement weather may end up canceling some events. Participants are encouraged to share tables only with people from the same household. Sign up online ahead of time at ixartpark.org. Keep in mind that, although costumes are encouraged, masks are definitely required.
Education director Joe Vena will lead pumpkin-painting workshops from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Each workshop is $10 per person, which includes pumpkins and paints. There will be 10 tables in each class, with up to five seats per table.
Your parents and their friends may be more interested in Boos & Booze, which will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with specialty cocktails and art projects for grownups. Admission is $10, and each event is limited to 50 people.
Sign up for Wednesday’s Clay of the Dead workshop with Vena. Here’s your chance to learn how to create zombie sculptures from clay. Admission is $15, which includes all materials.
The fun continues on Oct. 29 with the All Hallows Eve edition of the weekly Autumn Nights Multi-Cultural Market. While you’re checking out the local artisans’ wares, look for an art corner that’ll have a mad scientist theme. It’s free.
The Mummy & Me art-making workshop is set for Oct. 30, and it’s designed for parent-child teams. You’ll be painting pumpkins and doing some sculpting. Admission is $6 for every parent-child duo.
Head to ixartpark.org to learn more about next week’s programs, including a Halloween-friendly version of the Walk-Up Farmers Market on Oct. 31, which offers costume contests for children at 10:30 a.m. and dogs at 11:30 a.m. It is followed at 1 p.m. by costumed yoga for parents and kids.
Dia de los Muertos will be observed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 to give more community members a chance to participate. Hands-on artmaking with Vena is set for 10:45 to 1 p.m. Nov. 1, but it’s fine to bring your own items to add to the community space throughout the weekend.
Get all the details at ixartpark.org.
Haunted car washIf you’d like some good, clean fun for Halloween, mark your calendars for Oct. 29, 30 and 31. That’s when White Horse Auto Wash will present its annual Haunted Tunnel event.
Just pile into your car, which probably needs a bath, anyway, and head to the Charlottesville, Culpeper and Warrenton locations between 6 and 8 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes an exterior wash. Get all the details at whitehorseautowash.com/haunted-tunnel/.
