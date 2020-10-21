Buzz Kids: IX Art Park scares up Halloween art workshops for all ages

Let’s face it: Halloween is much too much fun to try to cram everything into one night. And this year, the specter of getting exposed to COVID-19 by participating in some of the traditional ways of observing the spookiest day of the year, such as trick-or-treating door to door and attending packed costume parties, seems just too scary. Thank goodness folks are thinking of creative ways to keep thrills and chills intact while helping everyone stay safe during the pandemic.

Art workshops at IXIX Art Park is spreading out its activities over several days to make sure children and grownups can enjoy Halloween safely. All of the events will take place outdoors to make proper distancing easier, but remember that inclement weather may end up canceling some events. Participants are encouraged to share tables only with people from the same household. Sign up online ahead of time at ixartpark.org. Keep in mind that, although costumes are encouraged, masks are definitely required.

Education director Joe Vena will lead pumpkin-painting workshops from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Each workshop is $10 per person, which includes pumpkins and paints. There will be 10 tables in each class, with up to five seats per table.