As your thoughts start turning to the academic subjects you’ll be studying this fall, it’s important to keep in mind that other subjects are important, too.
Whether you’ll be learning online or in a classroom, physical fitness and arts education are important facets of any school day. As the new academic year approaches, now is a great time to start giving your imagination a workout. It’s not too soon to start coming up with ideas that you can take to your parents to help create a comprehensive learning plan that the whole family can enjoy.
Dunkin’ Joy Run
Running and walking are healthy whole-body exercises that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Both activities offer plenty of room for setting goals and building on strengths. And starting Saturday, runners and walkers have a new way to help raise money to help promote health and fight hunger for children in underserved communities.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is beginning its inaugural virtual Dunkin’ Joy Run on Saturday. Throughout the month of August, runners and walkers can sign up at bringjoy.org, set mileage goals and and start raising funds. There’s no minimum fundraising requirement.
Categories include Dunkin’ Runner, at $65, for runners or walkers determined to complete 100 miles in August; Original Brew Crew at $35, which is for people at all ability levels; and Munchkins Milers, at $10, for younger walkers and runners.
Get all the details at bringjoy.org.
Music lessons online
It’s possible to get a head start on your arts component before the school year even starts, because The Front Porch is presenting two options for online music instruction in August. A four-week session offers a sense of what the school’s music classes are like, and an eight-week session with a wider variety of options will begin on Aug. 10.
The four-week sessions include options for ages 3 to 12, including Meet the Instruments, Mostly Motown, Song Circle, Songwriting for Kids, and Ukulele and Singing for Kids. Teens and adults can sign up for four weeks’ worth of learning fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, ukulele or vocal techniques, as well as music theory and railroad tunes.
Options for the eight-week tour starting Aug. 10 include Fiddle for Violinists, Beginner Jazz Guitar, Family Band and Singing, Fingerstyle Acoustic Blues Guitar and Country, Folk and Bluegrass Jam Choir. Look for classes upright bass for beginners and singing in rounds.
A 10-week fall session will get going in October.
For the details on all the group classes and private lessons, and to register, go to frontporchcville.org.
