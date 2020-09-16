Buzz Kids: History and music belong in your learn-from-homecurriculum

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thinking outside the box is always important, and for today’s students, it’s a great way to bring knowledge home in enriching and entertaining ways. Your resilience and creativity are getting noticed.

This week’s Buzz Kids shares some local learning opportunities from the worlds of academics and instrumental music. Your parents and teachers are always impressed when they see you demonstrating initiative, so speak up and show them what you’ve found to enhance your new-normal curriculum.

Even better: Many of these options don’t involve hunting for internet access.

Classes for every grade

VPM is making learning programming available for local students on both public television and online to give more families a chance to participate easily from home. Head to vpm.org/homelearning for all the particulars.

VPM Plus educational programming is available to students of all ages from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, both as broadcasts and online at vpm.org. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and their families and caregivers can see “Circle Time at Home,” which uses an early-childhood setting to present interactive activities and cover a wide variety of educational topics. Everything aligns with Virginia learning standards.