Buzz Kids: History and music belong in your learn-from-homecurriculum

Thinking outside the box is always important, and for today’s students, it’s a great way to bring knowledge home in enriching and entertaining ways. Your resilience and creativity are getting noticed.
This week’s Buzz Kids shares some local learning opportunities from the worlds of academics and instrumental music. Your parents and teachers are always impressed when they see you demonstrating initiative, so speak up and show them what you’ve found to enhance your new-normal curriculum.
Even better: Many of these options don’t involve hunting for internet access.
Classes for every grade
VPM is making learning programming available for local students on both public television and online to give more families a chance to participate easily from home. Head to vpm.org/homelearning for all the particulars.
VPM Plus educational programming is available to students of all ages from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, both as broadcasts and online at vpm.org. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and their families and caregivers can see “Circle Time at Home,” which uses an early-childhood setting to present interactive activities and cover a wide variety of educational topics. Everything aligns with Virginia learning standards.
Speaking of the Virginia Standards of Learning, VPM offers instructional programs for students in fourth through 10th grades in science, English, American history and arts and culture that correlate with Virginia SOL objectives.
Looking for something for kindergarten through seventh grade? “VA TV Classroom” offers lessons created by Virginia public media stations and the Virginia Department of Education.
“VPM World” is available from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays for middle school and high school students; expect to find news, science, social studies, literature and other topics.
Online music education
Music is an important source of inspiration, comfort and growth at any time of day, and it belongs in your school experience. Local and regional music organizations are finding new ways to make performances available online so you can fit them into any lesson plan — or simply enjoy them as after-school study breaks or family entertainment.
The Waynesboro Symphony has posted a performance video of the second movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7,” “Allegretto,” on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Yligy7N7K3A.
The symphony also will present a livestreamed chamber music concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 25. And mark your calendars for a virtual holiday event on Dec. 4; music director and violinist Peter Wilson and double bassist Aaron Clay, who have performed together for years as Bridging the Gap, will lead the entertainment. Go to wsomusic.org to get all the details.
Starting Thursday, the second in a series of eight Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center concerts will be presented for free by Charlottesville’s Tuesday Evening Concert Series at tecs.org. Clarinetist David Shifrin and friends will perform music by Mozart, Bassi and Ellington.
The concert is available for streaming for five days, and if you click on an artist’s photo, you can find programs, program notes and bios of the performers.
The next concert, available from Oct. 1 to 5, will feature husband-and-wife pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung and friends performing works by Mozart and Bartok. Head to tecs.org to see the rest of the schedule.
