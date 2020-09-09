Buzz Kids: Educational opportunities await students and their families

Thursday is Home Educators’ Day at Monticello, which will offer students and families a chance to check out new learning opportunities at President Thomas Jefferson’s place.
The annual event for the homeschooling community is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, and there will be an archaeology learning station and an open-fire cooking demonstration. Costumed interpreters will demonstrate basket making and share African American songs and tales. While you’re taking a self-guided, socially distanced tour of the first floor of Jefferson’s home, use your smartphone to access a mobile tour. Your phone also will come in handy if you try the mobile scavenger hunt.
Walk along Mulberry Row, and you can learn about what life was like for the enslaved community that loved and worked there.
The event begins at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, where you can catch a screening of “Thomas Jefferson’s World.”
Spend some time familiarizing yourselves with Monticello’s safety procedures online at monticello.org before you arrive — which needs to be no earlier than 15 minutes before the time on your ticket.
Remember that you are required to wear a mask, unless you are younger than 10 or have a medical condition, and there’s a clear-bag policy that you’ll want to be aware of before you leave home.
Tickets are $29 for grownups, $10 for ages 12 to 18 and free for children ages 11 and younger. Go to tickets.monticello.org to reserve your tickets in advance. If you’d like to ask some questions, just email education@monticello.org.
Outdoor explorations
Fresh air and natural wonders are important components of a well-rounded education, and there are plenty of opportunities in Central Virginia. If you’re doing virtual learning from home, be sure to schedule some outdoor time for relaxation and extra learning.
At Ivy Creek Natural Area, the barn and the Education Building are closed, but the trails and the restrooms are open. Check out the updated information and history kiosk as you enter from the parking lot.
The trails are open from 7 a.m. until sunset. As long as visitors practice proper social distancing, they’ll remain that way. Get all the details at ivycreekfoundation.org.
James Madison’s Montpelier will offer the latest event its Nature Exploration Series, “What Tree Is That?”, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Virginia Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s horticulture team will team up to help you learn how to identify a variety of trees.
The walk is $15; it’s free for members. The tour is limited to 18 people, so register online soon. Find out more at montpelier.org.
The next Archaeology Expedition at Montpelier takes place from Monday through Sept. 18. The week-long program is good for ages 12 and older; an adult must accompany teens and children younger than 15.
In addition to four full days excavating in archaeology site and another in the archaeology laboratory, there will be a guided tour of “The Mere Distinction of Color,” an award-winning exhibition and three exclusive property tours, among other perks.
The week-long event is $850; register at montpelier.org
