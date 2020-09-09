Buzz Kids: Educational opportunities await students and their families

Thursday is Home Educators’ Day at Monticello, which will offer students and families a chance to check out new learning opportunities at President Thomas Jefferson’s place.

The annual event for the homeschooling community is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, and there will be an archaeology learning station and an open-fire cooking demonstration. Costumed interpreters will demonstrate basket making and share African American songs and tales. While you’re taking a self-guided, socially distanced tour of the first floor of Jefferson’s home, use your smartphone to access a mobile tour. Your phone also will come in handy if you try the mobile scavenger hunt.

Walk along Mulberry Row, and you can learn about what life was like for the enslaved community that loved and worked there.

The event begins at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, where you can catch a screening of “Thomas Jefferson’s World.”

Spend some time familiarizing yourselves with Monticello’s safety procedures online at monticello.org before you arrive — which needs to be no earlier than 15 minutes before the time on your ticket.