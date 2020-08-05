Buzz Kids: Catch a parade filled with creative giant heads

Ready for a parade? Campers who took part in The Hive’s Big Head Camp will display the king-sized masks they made in this summer’s event during a parade at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The parade route will head down Allied Street, cross onto McIntire Road and head toward Preston, turn around at Perry Drive, walk to the U.S. 250 bridge and return to The Hive at 1747 Allied St., Suite K.

Campers at the Black-owned, woman-owned arts and crafts bar have been focusing on the idea of joy during times of change. The students have met in limited-capacity camps with proper social distancing.

To learn more about The Hive and its programs, go to thehivecville.com, email thehivecville@gmail.com or dial (434) 253-0906.

‘Flower Power’ outdoors

Before the focus switches completely to back-to-school needs, carve out a little more summer time together. Pharsalia is presenting “Flower Power and Throwback Thursday,” a parent-and-child workshop, on Aug. 13, and there’s still time to sign up.

Flower cutting in the Nelson County estate’s gardens begins at 10 a.m.; each parent/child team can fill a bucket with 50 stems of fresh flowers. The tie-dye project, which uses natural products for dyes, gets started at 11 a.m.