Buzz Calendar for Sept. 8

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

One Mic Stand spoken-word open-mic night: Hosted by Ty Cooper, 7 p.m., Maxwell Black-Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. To participate, sign up at the box office one hour before the show.

Lee Brice — Label Me Proud Tour with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $70.50 gold circle, $60.50 lower orchestra reserved, $40.50 general admission.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Friday Night Out at DuCard with The Recherché Duo: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Shagwuf: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Boxed Lunch: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, free.

21st annual Light House Studio Youth Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $102.50 VIP, $32.50 student VIP, $14 general admission.

Jam Out to the Music Dance Night and Museum Jams with The Culpeper Museum of History: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Margo Cilker with Ramona Martinez and Sophie Gault: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Amanda Shires with Honey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $149 pre-show experience (includes admission), $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Daniel Kepel: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G and The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Johnny Mathis — The Voice of Romance Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $150 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.

Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: A Musical Offering: Special event featuring violinists Johnny Gandlesman, violist Timothy Summers, cellist Raphael Bell, flutist Eric Lamb and percussionists Gregory Beyer and I-Jen Fang: 7:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, (434) 295-5395, $75.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Briston Maroney with Medium Build: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

Imagery, identity at the heart of 'Power Play' at The Fralin

Together, the photographers and their creations are offering different ways to counteract erasure, invisibility and enforced anonymity as part of "Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography," which can be seen through Dec. 31 at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.

Angela Fincham Lowe, an author from Louisa, will republish her first children’s book, “Not Even A. Mouse,” on Sept. 25 — just in time for Chri…

'The Woman King' comes for the throne

When “The Woman King” rises up in theaters on Sept. 16, it will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it. Drawing from the real 19th century history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, “The Woman King” is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and center at a time when women’s rights are seen as imperiled. Viola Davis stars as their general, Nanisca. “The Woman King” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September before Sony Pictures opens it in theaters.

