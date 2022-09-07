Buzz Calendar for Sept. 8

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

One Mic Stand spoken-word open-mic night: Hosted by Ty Cooper, 7 p.m., Maxwell Black-Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. To participate, sign up at the box office one hour before the show.

Lee Brice — Label Me Proud Tour with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $70.50 gold circle, $60.50 lower orchestra reserved, $40.50 general admission.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Friday Night Out at DuCard with The Recherché Duo: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Shagwuf: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Boxed Lunch: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, free.

21st annual Light House Studio Youth Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $102.50 VIP, $32.50 student VIP, $14 general admission.

Jam Out to the Music Dance Night and Museum Jams with The Culpeper Museum of History: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Margo Cilker with Ramona Martinez and Sophie Gault: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Willie D-E: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Amanda Shires with Honey Harper: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $149 pre-show experience (includes admission), $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Daniel Kepel: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Bobby G and The Heavies: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Johnny Mathis — The Voice of Romance Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $150 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.

Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: A Musical Offering: Special event featuring violinists Johnny Gandlesman, violist Timothy Summers, cellist Raphael Bell, flutist Eric Lamb and percussionists Gregory Beyer and I-Jen Fang: 7:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, (434) 295-5395, $75.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Briston Maroney with Medium Build: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.