Buzz Calendar for Oct. 29

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Frida Kahlo”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Beleza Trio — Mask the Mask Costume Party: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Halloween Boograss bluegrass jam event: Includes outdoor Halloween activities, live music and food, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (303) 877-9659, no admission fee.
HalloQueen: Local drag legends perform, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $12 advance, 18 and older, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Disney’s Hocus Pocus”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Superbad Halloween with Disco Risque: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, sold out. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Music, Halloween and Howl Party with Bennie Dodd Band: Noon to 9 p.m. with Halloween activities, music from 2 to 5 p.m. and late-night howling at the full moon, BBQU food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. If reserving a spot for the Howl party, choose 6 p.m. as your reservation time.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “Rosemary’s Baby”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
Chardonnay: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Deja Vu: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Das Homage: Celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” album, 3-6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — “Rashomon”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $50 for series ticket.
