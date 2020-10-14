Buzz Calendar for Oct. 15

Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required.

Badlands: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CONCERT

Tom Teasley: Live musical accompaniment for silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” 3 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 students and seniors.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Paramount Presents: “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” in HD: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.

Shine & Dine Wednesdays with live music: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.

