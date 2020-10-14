Buzz Calendar for Oct. 15

FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert with Sam Bush, Larry Keel Experience and John R. Miller & The Engine Lights: Gates open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2 p.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows in Roseland, (434) (540) 602-6018, $750-$120, benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Gooey Gum Drops: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Rescheduled from Sept. 25.
TABA: 7-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Fleabag”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert with Mandolin Orange, Dom Flemons and Kate Rhudy: Gates open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2 p.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows in Roseland, (434) (540) 602-6018, $750-$120, benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “42”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
The Mike Lucci Band: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Porch Dogs: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
CONCERT
Tom Teasley: “Drumming Through Cultures & Time,” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 students and seniors.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert with Mandolin Orange, Joe Pug and Amethyst Kiah: Gates open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2 p.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows in Roseland, (434) (540) 602-6018, $750-$120, benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required.
Badlands: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
CONCERT
Tom Teasley: Live musical accompaniment for silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” 3 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 students and seniors.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount Presents: “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” in HD: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.
Shine & Dine Wednesdays with live music: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
