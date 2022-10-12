Buzz Calendar for Oct. 13

THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Warren Zeiders: Presented by 92.7 C-Ville Country: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22.50 advance.
“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
The Stews with Happy Landing: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.
Boxed Lunch featuring Gary Green: Crustworthy Pizza will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
The UVa Spanish Theater Group Presents: “Flamenco y Exilio”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $7 students.
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Charlottesville Ballet: “Beer & Ballet,” performances at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, (434) 227-7592, free.
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with Scuffletown: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.
“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Love & Basketball”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Latin Ballet of Virginia: “Alma Latina (Latin Soul),” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Drag Bonanza: Grave Rave with hosts Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, partially seated show, must be 16 or older.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Live Music in the Orchard: Cville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Ball & Chain: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.
“The Glass Menagerie”: 2 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.
Hungry Hardluck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Minari”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
David Sedaris: 7:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $50.50.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
An Evening with The Flaming Lips: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $49 general admission.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Calexico with Ada Lea: Presented by 91.9 WNRN, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45, $30 advance.
“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato: Galaxy Grass x Cosmic Country Tour: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.