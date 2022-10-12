 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Oct. 13

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Warren Zeiders: Presented by 92.7 C-Ville Country: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22.50 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

The Stews with Happy Landing: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Boxed Lunch featuring Gary Green: Crustworthy Pizza will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

The UVa Spanish Theater Group Presents: “Flamenco y Exilio”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $7 students.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Ballet: “Beer & Ballet,” performances at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, (434) 227-7592, free.

Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with Scuffletown: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Love & Basketball”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Latin Ballet of Virginia: “Alma Latina (Latin Soul),” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza: Grave Rave with hosts Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, partially seated show, must be 16 or older.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Cville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Ball & Chain: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 2 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Hungry Hardluck Heroes: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Minari”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

David Sedaris: 7:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $50.50.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

An Evening with The Flaming Lips: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $49 general admission.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Calexico with Ada Lea: Presented by 91.9 WNRN, 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45, $30 advance.

“Love and Information”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato: Galaxy Grass x Cosmic Country Tour: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

'The Glass Menagerie' helps put some pieces back together

 It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that audience members will return to in the smaller, more compact space, and director Derby Thomas said that pandemic-fueled experiences of isolation, confinement, disappointment and loss will give them new insights into the 1944 drama.

