Buzz Calendar for Nov. 26

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Black Friday Party with Haze and Dacey: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Eastview food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Meisha Herron Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies: “Miracle on 34th Street”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Mo Safren: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Midlife Crisis Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Ronnie Johnson Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Elf”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $50 for series ticket.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!