Buzz Calendar for Nov. 17

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 6 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

John Shanesy and the Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Preview of "Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Straight Line Crazy”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 senior and $11 students.

Orion & The Melted Crayons/ Pink Beds: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Dome Room of the University of Virginia Rotunda, (434) 924-3376, free.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra: Fall Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve tickets in advance.

Cavalier Marching Band: Open dress rehearsal for “Space Travel” halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 3 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

Ken Farmer and the Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

The Wavelength: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

United Nations of Comedy Tour with Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.50.

Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song and Rikki Rakki: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Crooked Angels: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Met Live in HD: “La Traviata”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Ships in the Night, Buck Gooter and Solemn Shapes: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Cody Halquist, horn: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 18 and younger.

University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Fall concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

"Violet": 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Talmi Entertainment Presents: “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”: 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40, $30.

Westminster Organ Concert Series: Harpsichord recital featuring music from J.S. Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception follows. Sanctuary is accessible to wheelchairs. Parking available behind church.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. Wales: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

No events submitted by press time.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

“Thankful Dead” featuring Bigfoot County and Sisters & Brothers with Mama Tried: Presented by WNRN, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-pack of tickets.

L.Y.A.O. Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: Thanksgiving Edition: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, general admission seated with standing room.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

