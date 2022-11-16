Buzz Calendar for Nov. 17

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 6 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

John Shanesy and the Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Preview of "Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live — “Straight Line Crazy”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 senior and $11 students.

Orion & The Melted Crayons/ Pink Beds: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Dome Room of the University of Virginia Rotunda, (434) 924-3376, free.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra: Fall Concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve tickets in advance.

Cavalier Marching Band: Open dress rehearsal for “Space Travel” halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

One-Act Play Festival: The Center Players featuring Linda Blondel, Betsy Cochran, Jody Forman, Larry Goldstein, Jim Horstkotte, Karen Katz, Linda Leva, Morgan Nowlen and Mary Shore, 3 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free, everyone welcome.

Ken Farmer and the Authenticators: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

The Wavelength: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

United Nations of Comedy Tour with Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $39.50.

Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song and Rikki Rakki: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors, $8 students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Crooked Angels: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Met Live in HD: “La Traviata”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Ships in the Night, Buck Gooter and Solemn Shapes: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Cody Halquist, horn: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 18 and younger.

University of Virginia Chamber Singers: Fall concert, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students.

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

"Violet": 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Talmi Entertainment Presents: “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”: 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40, $30.

Westminster Organ Concert Series: Harpsichord recital featuring music from J.S. Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception follows. Sanctuary is accessible to wheelchairs. Parking available behind church.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. Wales: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

No events submitted by press time.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

“Thankful Dead” featuring Bigfoot County and Sisters & Brothers with Mama Tried: Presented by WNRN, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for four-pack of tickets.

L.Y.A.O. Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: Thanksgiving Edition: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, general admission seated with standing room.