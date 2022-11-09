Buzz Calendar for Nov. 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Driving Sideways: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Making Noise in the Library: Music Potpourri: UVa Clarinet Ensemble and UVa Woodwind Ensemble, 1 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, free.

Eggy with Sicard Hollow: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20-$8 balcony.

Cavalier Marching Band dress rehearsal for “Veterans Appreciation” halftime show: 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

Mink’s Miracle Medicine with Ramona Martinez: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Mojo Pie: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The California Honeydrops with Cris Jacobs: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “This is Spinal Tap”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $11 general admission.

“13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Friday Dance Night: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Pierre Bensusan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance, general-admission partially seated show.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Rob Cheatham and Co.: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Night of The Blind Pig: A Speakeasy Soiree to Benefit The Front Porch: Live jazz, gambling games, silent auction, whiskey tasting and dinner catered by Pearl Island, 6-11 p.m., 508 Dale Ave., $150, 1920s attire encouraged.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Teddy Swims: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Theater tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Citizen Kane”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

“13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

The Brevet with Orange Culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Jazz Chamber Ensembles: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, free.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Nation Presents Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $169.50 VIP 1, $121.50 VIP 2, $69.50 and $49.50.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

University of Virginia Wind Ensemble: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, free.

Sleeping Jesus: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 5 p.m., Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, free.

Blue Ridge Irish Music School’s Irish Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Step Afrika!: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $29.75.

American Authors with Caroline Gunn and Van Bellman: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 924-3376, free.

Gangstagrass: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Hosted by The Living Earth School, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $25 per person at Violet Crown (seating is limited), $25 at-home on demand with access through Nov. 20.