Buzz Calendar for Nov. 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Driving Sideways: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Making Noise in the Library: Music Potpourri: UVa Clarinet Ensemble and UVa Woodwind Ensemble, 1 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, free.

Eggy with Sicard Hollow: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20-$8 balcony.

Cavalier Marching Band dress rehearsal for “Veterans Appreciation” halftime show: 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field, (434) 924-3376, free.

Mink’s Miracle Medicine with Ramona Martinez: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Mojo Pie: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The California Honeydrops with Cris Jacobs: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “This is Spinal Tap”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $11 general admission.

“13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

Friday Dance Night: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Pierre Bensusan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $35, $30 advance, general-admission partially seated show.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Rob Cheatham and Co.: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Night of The Blind Pig: A Speakeasy Soiree to Benefit The Front Porch: Live jazz, gambling games, silent auction, whiskey tasting and dinner catered by Pearl Island, 6-11 p.m., 508 Dale Ave., $150, 1920s attire encouraged.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Teddy Swims: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Theater tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Citizen Kane”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

“13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

The Brevet with Orange Culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Jazz Chamber Ensembles: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, free.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Live Nation Presents Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $169.50 VIP 1, $121.50 VIP 2, $69.50 and $49.50.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

University of Virginia Wind Ensemble: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, free.

Sleeping Jesus: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 5 p.m., Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, free.

Blue Ridge Irish Music School’s Irish Session: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Paramount Presents: Step Afrika!: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $29.75.

American Authors with Caroline Gunn and Van Bellman: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bill Cole & The Untempered Ensemble: Part of Artist-in-Residence program, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 924-3376, free.

Gangstagrass: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Hosted by The Living Earth School, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $25 per person at Violet Crown (seating is limited), $25 at-home on demand with access through Nov. 20.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

