Buzz Calendar for May 20

THURSDAY
Mojo Pie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute cha-cha class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.
FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with McHale and Justina: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Basecamp Concert Series with The Heavy Hours at 6:30 p.m. and Galactic at 8 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tonal Strangers: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Sunflowers”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Basecamp Concert Series with Josie Dunne at 8 p.m. and Moon Taxi at 9 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Music on the Patio by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Mermay at the Market: Sea shanties with Matthew and nautical art creation with mermaids during farmers market, 8 a.m.-noon, outdoors at IX Art Park, no cover.
Lore with Bro-X and Ships in the Night: 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $100 for VIP tent to $20 per one- to two-person circle, spaces limited, 21 and older. Bad weather cancels event.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicken Run”: 1 and 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Mercury Avenue: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Old Soul featuring the Jon Spear & Dara James Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
Keith Bryant: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.