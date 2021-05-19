 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for May 20
Buzz Calendar

Buzz Calendar for May 20

CALENDAR SUBMISSIONS

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

THURSDAY

Mojo Pie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute cha-cha class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.

FRIDAY

Friday Cheers with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with McHale and Justina: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Basecamp Concert Series with The Heavy Hours at 6:30 p.m. and Galactic at 8 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Sunflowers”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Basecamp Concert Series with Josie Dunne at 8 p.m. and Moon Taxi at 9 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mermay at the Market: Sea shanties with Matthew and nautical art creation with mermaids during farmers market, 8 a.m.-noon, outdoors at IX Art Park, no cover.

Lore with Bro-X and Ships in the Night: 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $100 for VIP tent to $20 per one- to two-person circle, spaces limited, 21 and older. Bad weather cancels event.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicken Run”: 1 and 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Mercury Avenue: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Old Soul featuring the Jon Spear & Dara James Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Keith Bryant: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

