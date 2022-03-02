Buzz Calendar for March 3

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Faye Webster featuring Kate Bollinger: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance, sold out.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Southern Culture on the Skids with Barling and Collins: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for previous show date will be honored; refund options also are available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Chickenhead Blues Band: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Gay Happy Hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; everyone is welcome.

Free Union with Deau Eyes: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free.

“Sacred Music of Monticello”: Early Music Access Project instrumentalists with soprano Brianna Robinson, countertenor Patrick Dailey, baritone James Dargan and conductor David McCormick, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, (703) 587-0483, $25, $10 students/economic need. Choose live or livestreamed performance.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tour: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Richmond Ballet: Program includes George Balanchine’s “Allegro Brillante,” Ben Stevenson’s “Three Preludes,” Colin Connor’s “Vestiges” and Ma Cong’s “Glare,” 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $23, $17 seniors and students.