Buzz Calendar for March 3

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Faye Webster featuring Kate Bollinger: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance, sold out.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Champagne reception follows opening-night performance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Big Lebowski”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Southern Culture on the Skids with Barling and Collins: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance. Tickets purchased for previous show date will be honored; refund options also are available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Chickenhead Blues Band: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Gay Happy Hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; everyone is welcome.

Free Union with Deau Eyes: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Wednesday Music Club’s Winners’ Recital: Winners of 2022 Wednesday Music Club Competition will perform, 1:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 974-7756, free.

“Sacred Music of Monticello”: Early Music Access Project instrumentalists with soprano Brianna Robinson, countertenor Patrick Dailey, baritone James Dargan and conductor David McCormick, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, (703) 587-0483, $25, $10 students/economic need. Choose live or livestreamed performance.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tour: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Richmond Ballet: Program includes George Balanchine’s “Allegro Brillante,” Ben Stevenson’s “Three Preludes,” Colin Connor’s “Vestiges” and Ma Cong’s “Glare,” 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $23, $17 seniors and students.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

