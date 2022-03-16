 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for March 17

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Party 2022: Music by The Three Amigos (Nelson Johnson, Chad Aylor and Joey Duty), 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville, (434) 985-3633.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Chamomile & Whiskey and Will Overman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

St. Patrick’s Day featuring music by Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mantras and Sexbruise?: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Blues Traveler with very special guest Danielle Howle: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

Charlottesville Ballet’s “A Fairy Tale Gathering”: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 youths. VIP “Ever After Party: is $49.75.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lily Graciela: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Songwriter Showcase featuring Maddie Mae, Charlie Shea and Ramona Martinez: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Boozy Drag Brunch: Live Arts fundraiser with drag performances, brunch buffet, live auction and games, 1-5 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, $250, $150, $25 virtual.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Soccer Mommy with Peel Dream Magazine: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $37, $27, parking $15.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. All events must be open to the public. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

