Buzz Calendar for March 17

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Party 2022: Music by The Three Amigos (Nelson Johnson, Chad Aylor and Joey Duty), 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville, (434) 985-3633.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Chamomile & Whiskey and Will Overman: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

St. Patrick’s Day featuring music by Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mantras and Sexbruise?: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Blues Traveler with very special guest Danielle Howle: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

Charlottesville Ballet’s “A Fairy Tale Gathering”: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $15 youths. VIP “Ever After Party: is $49.75.

Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lily Graciela: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

Songwriter Showcase featuring Maddie Mae, Charlie Shea and Ramona Martinez: 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Boozy Drag Brunch: Live Arts fundraiser with drag performances, brunch buffet, live auction and games, 1-5 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, $250, $150, $25 virtual.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Soccer Mommy with Peel Dream Magazine: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Butchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

The Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $37, $27, parking $15.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.