Buzz Calendar for June 3

Hobby Horse Derby: Pool noodle “horse” races for all ages, 10 a.m. racing for ages 4 to 6, 11 a.m. racing and dressage for ages 7 to 10, noon racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens and 1 p.m. dressage for adults, outdoors at IX Art Park, $5 for competitors. Hat decoration with artist Annie Temmink available; arrive during the farmers market to decorate your pool noodle steed. Winners get the chance to compete in Foxfield Races’ stick pony race in the fall. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.