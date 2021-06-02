 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for June 3
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard! food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Sincerely Iris in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Friday Cheers with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Emma Belle: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall): 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Legally Blonde”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY

Basecamp Concert Series with Elle King: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Daton Catering will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hobby Horse Derby: Pool noodle “horse” races for all ages, 10 a.m. racing for ages 4 to 6, 11 a.m. racing and dressage for ages 7 to 10, noon racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens and 1 p.m. dressage for adults, outdoors at IX Art Park, $5 for competitors. Hat decoration with artist Annie Temmink available; arrive during the farmers market to decorate your pool noodle steed. Winners get the chance to compete in Foxfield Races’ stick pony race in the fall. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Longest Day”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

2Wishes: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

MandaCyn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Dumplin’ food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pulp Fiction”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

