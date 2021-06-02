Buzz Calendar for June 3

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard! food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Sincerely Iris in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Emma Belle: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall): 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Legally Blonde”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Basecamp Concert Series with Elle King: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Daton Catering will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Hobby Horse Derby: Pool noodle “horse” races for all ages, 10 a.m. racing for ages 4 to 6, 11 a.m. racing and dressage for ages 7 to 10, noon racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens and 1 p.m. dressage for adults, outdoors at IX Art Park, $5 for competitors. Hat decoration with artist Annie Temmink available; arrive during the farmers market to decorate your pool noodle steed. Winners get the chance to compete in Foxfield Races’ stick pony race in the fall. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Longest Day”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
2Wishes: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
MandaCyn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Meisha Herron: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Chris Hanks: 6-9 p.m., Dumplin’ food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pulp Fiction”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Dave Goodrich: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.