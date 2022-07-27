Buzz Calendar for July 28

THURSDAY, JULY 28

The Cry Babies: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Tara Mills Band: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Tailgate Thursdays with 180: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Akeelah and the Bee” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

2 Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five with Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Live Music in the Orchard: Scrapper T Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Kizomba in the Orchard: Family-friendly dance event, 6-11 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early birds, donations accepted for ages 18 and younger, benefits Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

21st Century Limited: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Otra Vez: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

DMR Adventures Presents: “Annie Jr.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, $15, $10, $8.

Tidewater Valley: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WNRN and WarHen Present: Dogwood Tales with Maddi Mae & The Shadow Cast and Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

Indie Short Film Series: 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “10 Things I Hate About You”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

Trivia in the Orchard with Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.