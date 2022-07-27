 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for July 28

  • 0

THURSDAY, JULY 28

The Cry Babies: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Tara Mills Band: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

People are also reading…

Tailgate Thursdays with 180: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Akeelah and the Bee” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

2 Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five with Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Live Music in the Orchard: Scrapper T Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Kizomba in the Orchard: Family-friendly dance event, 6-11 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early birds, donations accepted for ages 18 and younger, benefits Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

21st Century Limited: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Otra Vez: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

DMR Adventures Presents: “Annie Jr.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, $15, $10, $8.

Tidewater Valley: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WNRN and WarHen Present: Dogwood Tales with Maddi Mae & The Shadow Cast and Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

Indie Short Film Series: 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Live Music in the Orchard: Gina Sobel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “10 Things I Hate About You”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

Trivia in the Orchard with Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Submission guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her beauty brand into body care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert