Buzz Calendar for Feb. 18

FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Crewe d’Bayou’s Mardi Gras Celebration: Socially distanced event, 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “Coriolanus (from 2014)”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.
» Jimmy O: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Chris Hanks: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Matty Metcalfe & Arin Van Brocklin: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
» Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Dave Goodrich: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAy
ROCK AND MORE
» Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.