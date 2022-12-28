Buzz Calendar for Dec. 29

THURSDAY, DEC. 29
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live: “Much Ado About Nothing”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Skip Castro Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $$37-$32 reserved seating, $28-$25 general admission standing.
Juliet Lloyd: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
49 Winchester with BLNDRS and PALMYRA: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
Elements of Kindred: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Falsies plus Shagwuf and Gull and DJ Phil Free: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
MON., JAN. 2-Wed., Jan 4
No events reported by press time.