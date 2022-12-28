 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 29

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live: “Much Ado About Nothing”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Skip Castro Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $$37-$32 reserved seating, $28-$25 general admission standing.

Juliet Lloyd: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

49 Winchester with BLNDRS and PALMYRA: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Elements of Kindred: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Falsies plus Shagwuf and Gull and DJ Phil Free: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MON., JAN. 2-Wed., Jan 4

No events reported by press time.

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

